LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Turn Plain Into Festive: DIY Navratri Outfit Ideas

Turn Plain Into Festive: DIY Navratri Outfit Ideas

Bright, colorful, and infused with the rhythmic beat of Garba and Dandiya Raas, Navratri is a nine-night festival that has approached perfectly to show off one’s festive wardrobe. DIY was to be-the ethos of the festival instead of purchasing one outfit every night: clever homemade dress transformations. These repurposed and altered garments are made not only to save a little money but also to offer a clothing item that will not resemble what anyone else is wearing at a party.

From giving a lift to a plain skirt with mirror work to making a very ordinary dupatta into a statement piece the effort put in is worthwhile. This year, make your Navratri attire distinguishable by using a traditional-meet-personal touch to create a unique, special outfit. Let’s look at the DIY Navratri Ouutfits.

By: Last Updated: September 25, 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Embellish a Plain Skirt or Ghagra
1/5

Look 1 Embellish a Plain Skirt or Ghagra

Transform a simple maxi skirt or old lehenga by adding vibrant mirror work, Gota-Patti lace, or pom-poms along the borders and hem.

Create a Heavy Dupatta/Chunni
2/5

Create a Heavy Dupatta/Chunni

Use a plain dupatta and instantly elevate it by sewing on a contrasting, heavy Zari, Bandhani, or Leheriya border and adding festive tassels or bells to the corners.

Indo-Western Fusion with a Kurta/Anarkali
3/5

Indo-Western Fusion with a Kurta/Anarkali

Cinch a long kurta or Anarkali with an embellished fabric belt or oxidized kamarbandh, or wear it over palazzo pants for a modern silhouette.

DIY/Modified Blouse (Choli)
4/5

DIY/Modified Blouse (Choli)

Decorate a simple crop top or old blouse by stitching on Kutch embroidery patches or a trim of cowrie shells/oxidized coins along the neckline for a festive flair.

Reimagine an Old Saree as a Skirt
5/5

Reimagine an Old Saree as a Skirt

Convert a vibrant silk or patterned saree into a beautiful flared wrap-around skirt or lehenga and complete the look with a contrasting blouse.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS