Turn Plain Into Festive: DIY Navratri Outfit Ideas
Bright, colorful, and infused with the rhythmic beat of Garba and Dandiya Raas, Navratri is a nine-night festival that has approached perfectly to show off one’s festive wardrobe. DIY was to be-the ethos of the festival instead of purchasing one outfit every night: clever homemade dress transformations. These repurposed and altered garments are made not only to save a little money but also to offer a clothing item that will not resemble what anyone else is wearing at a party.
From giving a lift to a plain skirt with mirror work to making a very ordinary dupatta into a statement piece the effort put in is worthwhile. This year, make your Navratri attire distinguishable by using a traditional-meet-personal touch to create a unique, special outfit. Let’s look at the DIY Navratri Ouutfits.
Look 1 Embellish a Plain Skirt or Ghagra
Transform a simple maxi skirt or old lehenga by adding vibrant mirror work, Gota-Patti lace, or pom-poms along the borders and hem.
Create a Heavy Dupatta/Chunni
Use a plain dupatta and instantly elevate it by sewing on a contrasting, heavy Zari, Bandhani, or Leheriya border and adding festive tassels or bells to the corners.
Indo-Western Fusion with a Kurta/Anarkali
Cinch a long kurta or Anarkali with an embellished fabric belt or oxidized kamarbandh, or wear it over palazzo pants for a modern silhouette.
DIY/Modified Blouse (Choli)
Decorate a simple crop top or old blouse by stitching on Kutch embroidery patches or a trim of cowrie shells/oxidized coins along the neckline for a festive flair.
Reimagine an Old Saree as a Skirt
Convert a vibrant silk or patterned saree into a beautiful flared wrap-around skirt or lehenga and complete the look with a contrasting blouse.