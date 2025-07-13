- Home>
Turn Your Weekends Into A Binge-Watching Marathon: Top 5 Must-Watch Series This July, In Pics
July 2025 has brought with it a power-packed collection of new web series across every genre – crime thrillers, political dramas, fantasy sagas and edge-of-your-seat true stories. If you enjoy watching intense investigations, courtroom dramas, or love stories, this month’s offerings on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony Liv, and Hotstar have plenty for every binge-watcher.
Here is a selective list of the 5 most interesting web series you should not miss this month.
Aap Jaisa Koi, Netflix
Aap Jaisa Koi is a heartwarming romance drama starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh which is streaming on Netflix on July 11, 2025.The series is based on the unlikely relationship between a shy Sanskrit professor and a vibrant French teacher as they explore love beyond categorization. Mature in its storytelling and rich in emotions, the series presents an unadulterated new perspective on contemporary relationships within a single, intact narrative.
Ballard, Amazon Prime
Ballard debuted on July 9, 2025, on Prime Video. The series follows Detective Renée Ballard, who finds herself leading a forgotten cold case unit of LAPD. Motivated by a tragic past and sense of duty, Ballard investigates crimes that have been buried in the files of LAPD, while also dealing with opposition from others in her department. It is a thrilling series that tells a full story in a single season.
The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, SonyLIV
A gripping politico-crime thriller on the 1991 assassination of Rajiv Gandhi and the CBI’s high-stakes investigation. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the show premiered on July 4, 2025 on SonyLIV.
Good Wife, JioHotstar
Released On July 4, 2025, Good Wife introduces Priyamani in the lead, playing a wife who returns to law when her husband (Sampath Raj) is embroiled in a media scandal. Directed by Revathy and produced by Banijay Asia, this tightly constructed six‑episode legal thriller delves into identity, strength, and the brutal spotlight of public attention.
Too Much, Netflix
Released 10 july, 2025, Too Much on Netflix is a sentimental romantic comedy that tracks an American woman beginning anew in London following a chaotic breakup. Featuring Meg Stalter and produced by Lena Dunham, the show pairs humor with vulnerability.