  • Turn Your Weekends Into A Binge-Watching Marathon: Top 5 Must-Watch Series This July, In Pics

Turn Your Weekends Into A Binge-Watching Marathon: Top 5 Must-Watch Series This July, In Pics

July 2025 has brought with it a power-packed collection of new web series across every genre – crime thrillers, political dramas, fantasy sagas and edge-of-your-seat true stories. If you enjoy watching intense investigations, courtroom dramas, or  love stories, this month’s offerings on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony Liv, and Hotstar have plenty for every binge-watcher.

 Here is a selective list of the 5 most interesting web series you should not miss this month.

By: Aradhna Khurana Last Updated: July 13, 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
1/5

Aap Jaisa Koi, Netflix

Aap Jaisa Koi is a heartwarming romance drama starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh which is streaming on Netflix on July 11, 2025.The series is based on the unlikely relationship between a shy Sanskrit professor and a vibrant French teacher as they explore love beyond categorization. Mature in its storytelling and rich in emotions, the series presents an unadulterated new perspective on contemporary relationships within a single, intact narrative.

2/5

Ballard, Amazon Prime

Ballard debuted on July 9, 2025, on Prime Video. The series follows Detective Renée Ballard, who finds herself leading a forgotten cold case unit of LAPD. Motivated by a tragic past and sense of duty, Ballard investigates crimes that have been buried in the files of LAPD, while also dealing with opposition from others in her department. It is a thrilling series that tells a full story in a single season.

3/5

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, SonyLIV

A gripping politico-crime thriller on the 1991 assassination of Rajiv Gandhi and the CBI’s high-stakes investigation. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the show premiered on July 4, 2025 on SonyLIV.

4/5

Good Wife, JioHotstar

Released On July 4, 2025, Good Wife introduces Priyamani in the lead, playing a wife who returns to law when her husband (Sampath Raj) is embroiled in a media scandal. Directed by Revathy and produced by Banijay Asia, this tightly constructed six‑episode legal thriller delves into identity, strength, and the brutal spotlight of public attention.

5/5

Too Much, Netflix

Released 10 july, 2025, Too Much on Netflix is a sentimental romantic comedy that tracks an American woman beginning anew in London following a chaotic breakup. Featuring Meg Stalter and produced by Lena Dunham, the show pairs humor with vulnerability.

