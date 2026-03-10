LIVE TV
Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices donald trump Dubai airport news today business news urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan
  • UAE Weather Alert: Rain Lashes Dubai, Abu Dhabi, NCM Issues 5-day Forecast As Temperatures Dip

UAE Weather Alert: Rain Lashes Dubai, Abu Dhabi, NCM Issues 5-day Forecast As Temperatures Dip

Residents across Dubai and several regions of the United Arab Emirates witnessed rainfall and cloudy skies as an unstable weather system moved across the country. The sudden change in weather brought scattered showers, stronger winds, and slightly cooler temperatures in many areas.

Published By: Published: March 10, 2026 12:33:46 IST
Rainfall Reported Across Dubai and UAE
1/6
UAE Weather Alert: Rain Lashes Dubai, Abu Dhabi, NCM Issues 5-day Forecast As Temperatures Dip

Rainfall Reported Across Dubai and UAE

Rainfall was reported in different parts of Dubai early in the day as clouds gathered across the city. The unexpected showers brought relief from dry weather conditions and created pleasant temperatures for residents across several neighborhoods.

What Caused the Sudden Weather Change
2/6

What Caused the Sudden Weather Change

Weather experts said the rainfall is linked to unstable atmospheric conditions affecting the UAE. These conditions often lead to cloud formation, scattered rain, and changes in wind patterns across coastal and inland regions.

Strong Winds and Rough Sea Conditions
3/6

Strong Winds and Rough Sea Conditions

Strong winds were also recorded in some areas during the weather shift. Authorities warned that wind speeds could increase at times, which may reduce visibility and cause rough sea conditions along coastal regions.

Cooler Temperatures and Cloudy Skies Ahead
4/6

Cooler Temperatures and Cloudy Skies Ahead

Along with rainfall, the UAE experienced partly cloudy to overcast skies throughout the day. Temperatures dropped slightly compared to usual levels, making the weather feel cooler in several cities.

More Rain Possible in Coming Days
5/6

More Rain Possible in Coming Days

Meteorologists expect the unstable weather to continue for a short period with chances of more scattered showers in parts of the country. Residents are advised to stay updated with official weather alerts and drive carefully during rainy conditions.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only. Weather conditions may change, and readers should follow updates issued by official meteorological authorities for the latest forecasts and safety advisories.

