The Ultimate Bra Guide for Gen Z: Finding Your Perfect Fit & Embracing Comfort (No More Wire Woes!)

Okay, not gonna lie—bra shopping is kinda the worst. Like, why is it so hard to find one that actually fits right and doesn’t make you wanna rip it off halfway through the day? I remember trying on my first bralette and thinking, “Wait… this is it??” And don’t even get me started on those tight, poky underwire bras. Nope.

If you’re also over the whole bra drama, same. That’s exactly why I made this lil guide—for anyone (Us Gen Z girls) who’s done pretending uncomfortable is the new normal. From figuring out how to measure your bra size at home to picking styles that actually vibe with your body (hello t-shirt bras, wire-free bras, and soft everyday ones), this is for you.