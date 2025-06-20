Live Tv
  • 10 Longest Non-Stop Flights in the World (2024) – Ultra Long Haul Wonders

Long-haul travel has reached new extremes in 2024, with airlines now operating non-stop flights over 18 hours. These ultra-long routes connect major cities across continents — no layovers, just pure endurance.

This gallery brings you the 10 longest non-stop flights in the world, showcasing the aircraft, duration, distance, and the airlines that make these marathon journeys possible.

By: Sundram Kumar Last Updated: June 20, 2025 | 4:23 PM IST
1/7

JFK to Singapore – World's Longest Non-Stop Flight

This flight holds the record for the longest commercial flight, operated by an Airbus A350-900ULR. It's a test of endurance and luxury in the sky.

2/7

Perth to London – Connecting Australia to Europe

Qantas’ nonstop service from Perth to London via a Boeing 787 Dreamliner is one of the most ambitious flights ever launched from Australia.

3/7

Auckland to Doha – Linking NZ to the Middle East

One of the longest eastward flights, Qatar’s AKL–DOH route covers a huge distance across multiple time zones.

4/7

Dallas to Melbourne – A US to Australia Power Route

This ultra-long route brings two major aviation hubs together with Qantas’ Boeing 787 service.

5/7

SFO to Bengaluru – India’s Longest Direct Route

This direct flight connects Silicon Valley to India’s tech capital, making it one of Air India’s most strategic long-haul flights.

6/7

LAX to Singapore – Pacific Power Route

This non-stop journey crosses the Pacific and is one of the longest trans-oceanic flights available to travelers in 2024.

7/7

JFK to Auckland – USA to NZ Made Easy

Air New Zealand offers this marathon trans-Pacific route with great comfort and efficiency via its Boeing 787 fleet.

