10 Longest Non-Stop Flights in the World (2024) – Ultra Long Haul Wonders
Long-haul travel has reached new extremes in 2024, with airlines now operating non-stop flights over 18 hours. These ultra-long routes connect major cities across continents — no layovers, just pure endurance.
This gallery brings you the 10 longest non-stop flights in the world, showcasing the aircraft, duration, distance, and the airlines that make these marathon journeys possible.
JFK to Singapore – World's Longest Non-Stop Flight
This flight holds the record for the longest commercial flight, operated by an Airbus A350-900ULR. It's a test of endurance and luxury in the sky.
Perth to London – Connecting Australia to Europe
Qantas’ nonstop service from Perth to London via a Boeing 787 Dreamliner is one of the most ambitious flights ever launched from Australia.
Auckland to Doha – Linking NZ to the Middle East
One of the longest eastward flights, Qatar’s AKL–DOH route covers a huge distance across multiple time zones.
Dallas to Melbourne – A US to Australia Power Route
This ultra-long route brings two major aviation hubs together with Qantas’ Boeing 787 service.
SFO to Bengaluru – India’s Longest Direct Route
This direct flight connects Silicon Valley to India’s tech capital, making it one of Air India’s most strategic long-haul flights.
LAX to Singapore – Pacific Power Route
This non-stop journey crosses the Pacific and is one of the longest trans-oceanic flights available to travelers in 2024.
JFK to Auckland – USA to NZ Made Easy
Air New Zealand offers this marathon trans-Pacific route with great comfort and efficiency via its Boeing 787 fleet.