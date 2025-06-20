Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
  • Home>
  • Gallery»
  • Top 12 Hollywood Hot Movies won’t let you take your eyes off screen

Top 12 Hollywood Hot Movies won’t let you take your eyes off screen

Love is the most universal movie theme—almost every film, whether a thriller, comedy, or sci-fi, has a love story at its core. Choosing the greatest movie romances is no easy task, but we focused on passion, chemistry, and that magical “Swoon Factor” that makes hearts race onscreen and off. Here are 50 unforgettable films that capture love at its most powerful.

By: Atul Saini Last Updated: June 20, 2025 | 2:14 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top 12 Hollywood Hot Movies won’t let you take your eyes off screen - Gallery Image
1/12

Titanic – Love That Defied Fate

Jack and Rose, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, share a tender moment aboard the Titanic in this iconic romance that became a timeless cinematic love story.

Top 12 Hollywood Hot Movies won’t let you take your eyes off screen - Gallery Image
2/12

Through My Window – A Forbidden Love Story

Raquel and Ares, from different worlds, fall into a passionate but rocky romance in Through My Window, a coming-of-age love story filled with secrets, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

Top 12 Hollywood Hot Movies won’t let you take your eyes off screen - Gallery Image
3/12

The Notebook – A Love That Lasts a Lifetime

The Notebook tells the unforgettable love story of Noah and Allie, capturing young passion and lifelong devotion through powerful performances and emotional storytelling.

Top 12 Hollywood Hot Movies won’t let you take your eyes off screen - Gallery Image
4/12

Before Trilogy – A Love Story Through Time

Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy star in the Before trilogy, a poignant exploration of love’s journey across decades, from spontaneous connection to complex commitment.

Top 12 Hollywood Hot Movies won’t let you take your eyes off screen - Gallery Image
5/12

Sugar Baby – Song and Film Stir Online Buzz

The term Sugar Baby is making waves with Trisha Krishnan’s bold Tamil song from Thug Life and Lauren Garroni’s 2024 film, both sparking online discussion.

Top 12 Hollywood Hot Movies won’t let you take your eyes off screen - Gallery Image
6/12

Splash – A Magical Love Story Between Land and Sea

Splash tells the enchanting story of a man who falls for a mermaid, blending fantasy and romance in a sweet, unforgettable 1980s classic starring Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah.

Top 12 Hollywood Hot Movies won’t let you take your eyes off screen - Gallery Image
7/12

Mississippi Masala – Love Beyond Borders

Mississippi Masala follows the powerful romance between a Black American man and an Indian woman, navigating cultural tensions and shared desire in the Deep South.

Top 12 Hollywood Hot Movies won’t let you take your eyes off screen - Gallery Image
8/12

La La Land – A Dreamy Love Story with a Bittersweet Twist

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling shine in La La Land, a vibrant musical that captures the magic and heartbreak of love, dreams, and missed chances in Los Angeles.

Top 12 Hollywood Hot Movies won’t let you take your eyes off screen - Gallery Image
9/12

Ghost – Love Beyond the Grave

Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore star in Ghost, a romantic supernatural drama where love continues even after death, highlighted by the film’s iconic pottery scene.

Top 12 Hollywood Hot Movies won’t let you take your eyes off screen - Gallery Image
10/12

Dirty Dancing – A Summer of Passion and Transformation

Dirty Dancing captures the electrifying summer romance between Baby and Johnny, where sensual dance lessons ignite personal growth, love, and rebellion.

Top 12 Hollywood Hot Movies won’t let you take your eyes off screen - Gallery Image
11/12

Cruel Intentions – Seduction, Power, and Deception

Cruel Intentions follows manipulative teens in elite Manhattan, blending romance and betrayal in a stylish retelling of a French literary classic.

Top 12 Hollywood Hot Movies won’t let you take your eyes off screen - Gallery Image
12/12

Call Me by Your Name – A Summer of First Love

Set in the Italian countryside, Call Me by Your Name follows Elio and Oliver’s intense summer romance, capturing the beauty, confusion, and ache of first love with breathtaking intimacy.

Top 12 Hollywood Hot Movies won’t let you take your eyes off screen - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?