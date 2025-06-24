Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire
Live TV
TRENDING |
arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire
  • Home>
  • Gallery»
  • 5 Foods That Protect You from Allergies During Monsoon

5 Foods That Protect You from Allergies During Monsoon

The monsoon season brings cool rains but also a rise in allergic reactions due to humidity, mold, and stagnant water. Consuming the right foods can strengthen your immunity and help prevent common allergies. Here are 5 foods that can protect your body this monsoon.

By: Sundram Kumar Last Updated: June 24, 2025 | 12:03 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
5 Foods That Protect You from Allergies During Monsoon - Gallery Image
1/5

Turmeric – The Golden Shield

Turmeric is rich in curcumin, which has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps reduce allergy symptoms like sneezing and inflammation.

5 Foods That Protect You from Allergies During Monsoon - Gallery Image
2/5

Ginger – Nature’s Antihistamine

Ginger helps relieve respiratory allergies and congestion. Its natural antihistamine properties make it a powerful monsoon remedy.

5 Foods That Protect You from Allergies During Monsoon - Gallery Image
3/5

Garlic – Immunity Enhancer

Garlic is a natural antibiotic and immune booster. It helps fight infections and reduces allergy-triggered inflammation.

5 Foods That Protect You from Allergies During Monsoon - Gallery Image
4/5

Citrus Fruits – Vitamin C Rich

Oranges, lemons, and other citrus fruits are high in Vitamin C, which strengthens immunity and reduces allergic reactions.

5 Foods That Protect You from Allergies During Monsoon - Gallery Image
5/5

Probiotic Yogurt – Gut Health Guardian

ogurt contains probiotics that support gut health and regulate immune responses, lowering the chances of allergic flare-ups.

5 Foods That Protect You from Allergies During Monsoon - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?