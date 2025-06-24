Live Tv
  • 5 Green Superfoods That Naturally Support Gut Health and Boost Digestion

5 Green Superfoods That Naturally Support Gut Health and Boost Digestion

A healthy gut is the foundation of strong immunity and overall well-being. Green superfoods are packed with fiber, chlorophyll, enzymes, and probiotics that nourish your digestive system and keep your gut flora balanced. Here are 5 green superfoods you must include for a happy, healthy gut.

By: Sundram Kumar Last Updated: June 24, 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Spinach – Fiber-Rich & Easy to Digest

Loaded with fiber, magnesium, and plant enzymes, spinach helps regularize bowel movements and reduce bloating.

Broccoli – Detoxifies the Gut

Rich in sulforaphane and fiber, broccoli supports liver detox and keeps your gut lining strong and clean.

Green Apple – Natural Prebiotics

Green apples contain pectin, a prebiotic fiber that feeds good gut bacteria and improves digestion.

Wheatgrass – Chlorophyll Cleanser

Wheatgrass is loaded with chlorophyll which cleanses the digestive tract, reduces acidity, and improves absorption.

Cucumber – Hydration for Smooth Digestion

Cucumber is high in water and fiber, helping soften stools and maintain gut hydration, preventing constipation.

