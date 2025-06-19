5 Hidden Islands in Thailand You Must Explore Beyond Phuket and Krabi

Koh Mak – The Eco-Friendly Escape in the Gulf of Thailand:

Located in Trat Province, Koh Mak is a quiet, eco-conscious island perfect for peaceful getaways. With no loud nightlife and only a few low-impact resorts, visitors can enjoy kayaking, snorkeling, and relaxing on empty beaches. Its laid-back vibe and focus on sustainability make it a true hidden gem for nature lovers.