Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Live TV
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
  • Home>
  • Gallery»
  • 5 Mysterious Indian Temples That Defy Science

5 Mysterious Indian Temples That Defy Science

India is a land of wonders — and its temples are no exception. Beyond faith and devotion, these sacred places showcase a level of architectural and scientific genius that baffles even modern experts.

By: Sundram Kumar Last Updated: July 1, 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
5 Mysterious Indian Temples That Defy Science - Gallery Image
1/5

Padmanabhaswamy Temple – The Vault That Still Can’t Be Opened

The richest temple in India, located in Kerala, has a sealed chamber (Vault B) that remains unopened to this day. Legends say it’s protected by divine energy and can’t be accessed without disaster.

5 Mysterious Indian Temples That Defy Science - Gallery Image
2/5

Khajuraho – Temples That Align With Sound, Space & Directions

These temples in Madhya Pradesh feature carvings and architecture so mathematically perfect, they align with magnetic fields and acoustic science — centuries before modern tools existed.

5 Mysterious Indian Temples That Defy Science - Gallery Image
3/5

Brihadeeswarar Temple – A Shadow That Disappears at Noon

Built over 1,000 years ago in Tamil Nadu, this temple is designed so that its shadow never falls on the ground during noon — a mystery architects still study today.

5 Mysterious Indian Temples That Defy Science - Gallery Image
4/5

Virupaksha Temple – Built Like a Natural Pinhole Camera

In Karnataka’s Hampi, this temple creates an inverted shadow of its main gate on a wall, without any lens or technology – just like a pinhole camera.

5 Mysterious Indian Temples That Defy Science - Gallery Image
5/5

Konark Sun Temple – Tracks Time Using Sunlight

Located in Odisha, this 13th-century temple uses the position of the sun to accurately display time through shadows. The architectural precision continues to amaze scientists.

5 Mysterious Indian Temples That Defy Science - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?