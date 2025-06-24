5 Simple Ways to Protect Your Skin in Monsoon
Monsoon brings humidity, sweat, and bacteria — a perfect recipe for skin problems like acne, rashes, fungal infections, and dullness. But a few simple skincare changes can help you maintain healthy and glowing skin during this season. Here are 5 effective and easy tips to protect your skin during the rainy season.
Cleanse Twice Daily
Use a gentle, pH-balanced face wash twice a day to remove excess oil and sweat. This prevents clogged pores and bacterial buildup.
Use a Light Moisturizer
Switch to a lightweight, water-based moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated without making it greasy.
Don’t Skip Sunscreen
Even during cloudy days, UV rays can harm your skin. Use a broad-spectrum, waterproof sunscreen to protect against tanning and pigmentation.
Keep Skin Dry & Sweat-Free
Use antifungal powder in folds like underarms and toes to avoid fungal infections caused by moisture and sweat.
Eat Skin-Friendly Foods
Include foods rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants, and omega-3s to nourish your skin from within and prevent dullness or acne.