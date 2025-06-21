5 Times Bold Bollywood Posters Stirred Massive Public Reactions

Ek Chhotisi Love Story

Is it a mountain or a bun? It appears the little character is sliding off someone's backside, presumably that of actress Manisha Koirala (though likely not). Marketed as an 'innocent' love story, the film follows a 15-year-old boy infatuated with his 26-year-old, curvy neighbor. Its subplot on masturbation raised eyebrows in Bollywood and proved too provocative for Indian audiences, resulting in poor box office performance. Filmmaker Shashilal Nair's daring effort certainly ignited the ire of the Shiv Sena.