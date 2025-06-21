5 Times Bold Bollywood Posters Stirred Massive Public Reactions
Despite the vigilance of its regulators, Bollywood occasionally pushes the limits with provocative movie posters that often stir public controversy. Aamir Khan’s “PK” recently sparked significant outrage with a poster showing the actor semi-naked, using a transistor for modesty. Here’s a compilation of movie posters that, despite their controversial nature, managed to evade scrutiny.
Ram Teri Ganga Maili
Regarded as a visionary filmmaker, Raj Kapoor pushed boundaries with "Ram Teri Ganga Maili," allowing leading lady Mandakini to showcase her allure more boldly than in his previous film, "Satyam Shivam Sundaram." The poster featured her partially concealed by a wet white cloth, hinting at what was to come. Despite its questionable acting and whimsical plot, the film succeeded, leaving many puzzled about how it passed the censor board.
Girlfriend
What better way to raise awareness about homosexuality than with a lesbian film featuring two bold women, infused with homoeroticism, alcohol, and hints of heterosexual confusion? Filmmaker Karan Razdan's controversial approach left many frustrated, but he deserves credit for a poster that sparked significant intrigue.
Ek Chhotisi Love Story
Is it a mountain or a bun? It appears the little character is sliding off someone's backside, presumably that of actress Manisha Koirala (though likely not). Marketed as an 'innocent' love story, the film follows a 15-year-old boy infatuated with his 26-year-old, curvy neighbor. Its subplot on masturbation raised eyebrows in Bollywood and proved too provocative for Indian audiences, resulting in poor box office performance. Filmmaker Shashilal Nair's daring effort certainly ignited the ire of the Shiv Sena.
Hate Story
The movie's poster, along with certain scenes and dialogues, caused a stir, leading the Censor Board into chaos. Controversy escalated when the Calcutta High Court imposed restrictions on one of its posters. Fortunately for director Vikram Bhatt, the film ultimately navigated these challenges and became an unexpected sleeper hit.
Jism 2
Actor-turned-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt's highly anticipated thriller Jism 2, featuring adult film star Sunny Leone, created a buzz from the moment its promos were released. The sensual posters faced criticism for their risqué imagery and alleged design plagiarism from a photo shoot. Fortunately, the film managed to meet the expectations set by the hype.