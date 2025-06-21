5 Times Bollywood Used Body Doubles for Steamy Scenes (And Fooled Everyone)

When it comes to prominent and well-known actors, participating in intimate scenes can often have a significant impact on their public image. Many stars are uncomfortable with the idea of performing such scenes, as they may feel it could alter how audiences perceive them. Consequently, when a script necessitates the inclusion of these intimate moments, filmmakers frequently opt to use body doubles. This approach allows the narrative to maintain its integrity while protecting the actors’ personal boundaries and reputations. By employing body doubles, productions can effectively convey the intended emotions and themes without placing undue pressure on the lead actors, thereby ensuring that both artistic vision and personal comfort are respected. This practice has become a common solution in mainstream cinema, balancing the demands of storytelling with the sensitivities of the performers involved.