5 Times Bollywood Used Body Doubles for Steamy Scenes (And Fooled Everyone)
When it comes to prominent and well-known actors, participating in intimate scenes can often have a significant impact on their public image. Many stars are uncomfortable with the idea of performing such scenes, as they may feel it could alter how audiences perceive them. Consequently, when a script necessitates the inclusion of these intimate moments, filmmakers frequently opt to use body doubles. This approach allows the narrative to maintain its integrity while protecting the actors’ personal boundaries and reputations. By employing body doubles, productions can effectively convey the intended emotions and themes without placing undue pressure on the lead actors, thereby ensuring that both artistic vision and personal comfort are respected. This practice has become a common solution in mainstream cinema, balancing the demands of storytelling with the sensitivities of the performers involved.
Mallika Sherawat - Hiss
Mallika Sherawat, known for her sultry and bold persona in Bollywood, is unafraid to embrace daring roles without the use of a body double. However, she revealed that the nude scene in her film Hiss was actually filmed using a body double. This statement highlights her willingness to take risks while also acknowledging the boundaries she sets for herself in her career.
Manisha Koirala – Ek Choti Si Love Story
Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala's intimate scenes in the film Ek Choti Si Love Story were filmed using a body double, a decision made by the production house following various controversies that arose during legal proceedings. This choice was influenced by the public discourse surrounding the film, showcasing the complexities involved in balancing artistic expression and industry standards.
Sunny Leone - Ek Paheli Leela
The former adult film star turned Bollywood actress appears to be comfortable with intimate scenes; however, she opted to use a body double for the streaming sex scenes in Ek Paheli Leela, as these moments did not involve her husband. This decision highlights her approach to balancing her on-screen roles while maintaining personal boundaries.
Nandita Das – Shabana Azmi – Fire
The film Fire encountered significant controversies due to its explicit sex scenes featuring lead actors Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das. In light of the heated discussions surrounding the film, it was revealed that these intimate moments were filmed using body doubles. This decision underscores the challenges filmmakers face when tackling sensitive subjects and highlights the ongoing debates about sexuality and representation in Indian cinema.
Ali Zafar - London, Paris, New York
Pakistani actor Ali Zafar has chosen not to participate in lip-lock scenes, adhering to a common policy among many actors from Pakistan regarding on-screen intimacy. As a result, actress Aditi Rao Hydari had to rely on a body double for her kissing scenes. This decision reflects the cultural sensitivities surrounding portrayals of romance in Pakistani cinema and highlights the creative compromises that actors sometimes make to align with their personal and professional values.