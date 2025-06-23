Controversy Knocks: 5 Creators’ Legal Battles

Apoorva Makhija

Apoorva Makhija faced controversy for her comments on "India's Got Latent," leading to FIRs and NCW summons for spreading obscenity. She received rape and death threats and lost endorsement deals. Recently, she was involved in another incident at Sabrina Carpenter's concert in Paris, sparking mixed reactions online.



Disclaimer: The information provided about YouTuber controversies is for general awareness and may not be exhaustive or definitive. Opinions on controversies vary, and some issues may be subjective or context-dependent. We are not promoting any sort of misbehavior as shown in their controversies.