6 Countries Where Public Nudity Isn’t a Big Deal
Nakations—naked vacations—are gaining popularity, with travelers seeking warm, nude-friendly spots around the world. According to Jeff Baldasarre of the American Association for Nude Recreation, naturists follow seasonal trends like any other travelers. While the landscape is constantly evolving, new nude-friendly destinations are emerging quickly. We’ve rounded up eight of the best places where you can ditch your clothes and embrace a carefree, naturist lifestyle.
Nude-Friendly Beaches in Spain
People enjoy a nude-friendly beach in Formentera, with clear blue waters and white sand—showcasing Spain’s relaxed approach to public nudity.
Naturist Lifestyle in Thailand
Travelers enjoy a clothing-optional beach in Thailand, surrounded by tropical scenery and calm blue waters—showcasing the country’s growing naturist tourism scene.
Naturist Activities in Australia
Naturists enjoy a sunny day at Maslin Beach, taking part in fun outdoor games and social events—showcasing Australia's open and adventurous nude culture.
Nude Travel in Brazil
Naturists relax along the sun-soaked shoreline of Praia do Pinho, surrounded by lush greenery and ocean views—showcasing Brazil’s inviting nude beach culture.
Top Naturist Destinations in South America
Naturist travelers enjoy sun and surf on a secluded South American beach, surrounded by lush nature and clear waters—perfect for a carefree, clothes-free escape.
Nude Resorts in Mexico’s Riviera Maya
A couple lounges nude by a tropical poolside at a Riviera Maya resort, surrounded by palm trees and clear skies—highlighting the region’s appeal for naturist vacations.