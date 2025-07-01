6 Best Solo Travel Destinations In India To Visit This Monsoon

India has some beautiful spots to explore. From the mist-covered hills of Uttarakhand and the coffee estates of Coorg to the tea gardens in Munnar, each place offers a refreshing experience. You can also enjoy the waterfalls in Lonavala, the quiet beaches of Goa, and the green landscapes of Shillong. These destinations provide a perfect mix of adventure and calm, ideal for anyone wanting to reconnect with nature while traveling alone.