7 Bold Bollywood Scenes That Left Even the Industry Stunned

Dayavan (1988)

Dayavan (1988), directed by the acclaimed Mani Ratnam, is often remembered not just for its intense storyline and performances but also for a bold and controversial kissing scene between Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna. The scene stirred quite a buzz at the time of the film’s release, as it featured one of the most talked-about on-screen moments of intimacy in Hindi cinema during that era.