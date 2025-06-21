7 Celebs Caught in Hot Tub & Beach PDA Moments

These celebrities are not shy about showcasing their love, especially when it comes to public displays of affection by the pool or at the beach. Their romantic moments while in swimwear make for some of the cutest sights among current and former couples.

Take singer Dua Lipa, for instance, who looks stunning in a leopard-print bikini alongside her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, sharing a sweet kiss poolside in Miami Beach, Florida. Want to see more adorable couple moments? Check out the rest of the gallery featuring stars enjoying their time together in style!