7 Most Scandalous Love Triangles in Bollywood Films
Bollywood has seen its fair share of unusual and controversial love stories that often capture public attention. Much like the films themselves, these relationships are rarely kept under wraps and frequently generate sensational headlines due to their contentious nature. Let’s explore some notable love triangles among prominent Bollywood celebrities that sparked widespread discussion during their time!
Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri
At the top of the list of infamous love triangles is Amitabh Bachchan’s romance involving two leading ladies of his era, Jaya Bhaduri and Rekha. Married to Jaya since 1973, Amitabh was also rumored to have had an extramarital affair with Rekha. Reports even suggested that they secretly married, evidenced when Rekha attended Rishi Kapoor’s wedding wearing sindoor and a mangalsutra. While Amitabh chose to stay with Jaya, Rekha continues to publicly express her feelings for him.
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif
Ranbir Kapoor's love life has consistently attracted media attention, particularly due to his numerous relationships. The most notable was his overlapping romance with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. After dating Deepika following their film "Bachna Ae Haseeno," she discovered that Ranbir was simultaneously seeing Katrina, leading to feelings of betrayal.
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor
Salman Khan found love with his "Yuvraaj" co-star Katrina Kaif, which significantly boosted her career. However, their relationship shifted in 2009 when Katrina starred in "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani" alongside Ranbir Kapoor, who was then dating Deepika Padukone. Ultimately, Katrina and Salman broke up, while Ranbir also split from Deepika.
Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea and John Abraham
Bipasha Basu fell for her "Raaz" co-star Dino Morea, and they shared a passionate relationship for a significant time. However, they eventually broke up under unclear circumstances, with Bipasha swiftly moving on to John Abraham. Rumors suggested that her new romance played a role in her split from Dino.
Aditya Pancholi, Kangana Ranaut and Zarina Wahab
Aditya Pancholi became involved with Kangana Ranaut, who was 20 years his junior, during her early struggles to make a mark in Bollywood. Despite Aditya being married to Zarina Wahab, their relationship flourished until it ended amidst allegations of physical violence by Aditya against Kangana.
Priyanka Chopra, Harman Baweja and Shahid Kapoor
Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja were a striking couple in 2008, coinciding with the release of their film "Love Story 2050." Although the movie was a box office failure, their personal connection appeared strong. However, the film's lack of success affected their relationship, leading Priyanka to end things with Harman and pursue a romance with Shahid Kapoor.
Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and Twinkle Khanna
Akshay Kumar, the iconic Bollywood khiladi, had a romantic relationship with his "Main Khiladi Tu Anadi" co-star Shilpa Shetty. Despite her deep feelings for him, Shilpa faced heartbreak upon learning that Akshay was also dating Twinkle Khanna. This revelation led to their breakup, after which Akshay married Twinkle.