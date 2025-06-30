7 Things To Never Do in Monsoon Season With Scientific Facts, Tap to Know More
Saawan isn’t just about rain and greenery, it’s one of the most spiritually powerful months in the Hindu calendar. From food habits to lifestyle choices, some things are best avoided to keep our minds pure, bodies healthy and heart aligned with higher energy. Here are some important things to avoid during Saawan.
Eating Non Veg
Monsoon makes digestion weaker, so plant-based meals are gentler on the system. Meat is considered "tamasic", which main increase aggression, laziness or lethargy— all opposite to the calm and devotion this month encourages.
Eating onion or garlic
Eating onion or garlic may increase desire and dull spiritual awareness. Devotees prefer pure, calming foods like fruits, milk and grains to stay focus and clean in mind and body.
Over eating
Over eating or having oily food may cause bloating, sluggishness and even infections— which is going against the health and balance saawan promotes.
Wearing Black
Black absorbs heat and energy and traditionally it is associated with mourning or negativity. In contrast, saawan is seen as the time of renewal, fertility joy and devotion.
Negative Speech or Fighting
Words are powerful and saawan is a time to align your actions and thoughts with purity and kindness.
Drinking Alcohol
Alcohol and tobacco are considered impure and can cloud your mind and body. Also, with whether changes and humidity, your body is more vulnerable to toxins and avoiding these helps boost immunity.
Wasting water
Monsoon month already bring waterlogging and shortage in some areas, conversation becomes an act of devotion and responsibility.
