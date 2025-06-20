Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
  • Home>
  • Gallery»
  • 7 Web Series Hotter Than Any Bollywood Movie

7 Web Series Hotter Than Any Bollywood Movie

Discover the seven web series that surpass the excitement and intensity of any Bollywood movie, captivating audiences with their compelling narratives and engaging characters. These series offer a fresh perspective on storytelling, combining elements of drama, romance, and thrill in ways that traditional films often cannot match. From gripping plot twists to rich character development, these shows entice viewers with their innovative approaches and high production values. Whether you’re looking for edge-of-your-seat suspense or heartfelt moments, these web series promise to deliver an experience that rivals even the most popular Bollywood blockbusters. Explore this collection and find your next binge-worthy obsession!

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: June 20, 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Web Series Hotter Than Any Bollywood Movie - Gallery Image
1/7

Aashram Web Series – Bold and Controversial Moments

Aashram is a gripping web series known for its controversial plot and bold scenes, often involving complex characters and intense moments.

7 Web Series Hotter Than Any Bollywood Movie - Gallery Image
2/7

Mirzapur – India’s Grittiest Crime Saga

Mirzapur is a gripping crime drama set in Uttar Pradesh, starring Pankaj Tripathi as a powerful gangster, with themes of power, violence, and revenge.

7 Web Series Hotter Than Any Bollywood Movie - Gallery Image
3/7

SHE – A Journey from Duty to Empowerment

SHE is a gripping Netflix crime drama about Bhumika, a Mumbai constable who goes undercover and discovers her strength and identity amidst a dangerous mission.

7 Web Series Hotter Than Any Bollywood Movie - Gallery Image
4/7

Hello Mini – A Dangerous Obsession

Hello Mini follows the suspenseful journey of Mini, a young woman caught in a thrilling web of mystery, romance, and a stalker who changes her life forever.

7 Web Series Hotter Than Any Bollywood Movie - Gallery Image
5/7

Dark Desire – Secrets, Passion, and Betrayal

Netflix’s Dark Desire follows Alma’s descent into a world of lust and secrets after a fateful weekend, unraveling her relationships and life.

7 Web Series Hotter Than Any Bollywood Movie - Gallery Image
6/7

Love

Looking for a mix of romance and humor in a steamy series? Check out "Love," Judd Apatow’s Netflix show featuring Gus (Paul Rust) and Mickey (Gillian Jacobs). These two young adults stumble into a connection, navigating their quirky relationship challenges while sparking undeniable chemistry.

7 Web Series Hotter Than Any Bollywood Movie - Gallery Image
7/7

Summertime

"Summertime" is a captivating young adult series inspired by Federico Moccia’s novels. It follows Summer, a girl eager to escape her small town, whose adventure begins when she meets Ale, a charming motorcyclist who promises to whisk her away. While the show features various romantic storylines, Summer and Ale's relationship is central, making it a must-watch for fans of "Sex/Life." With the stunning backdrop of the Italian coast, it’s impossible to resist this steamy tale.

7 Web Series Hotter Than Any Bollywood Movie - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?