8 Renowned Bollywood Stars Who Started Their Careers as Child Artists

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's journey in cinema began long before he earned the title of Bollywood's "Perfectionist." He made his screen debut as a child artist in the 1973 classic Yaadon Ki Baaraat, quickly captivating audiences with his innate charm. Over the years, Aamir has become one of the most respected and influential actors in Indian cinema, known for his commitment to meaningful storytelling and transformative roles. He has set new benchmarks in mainstream Bollywood with films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, and PK. Now, Aamir is preparing to release his highly anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par, which promises to deliver another emotionally engaging and thought-provoking experience for viewers.