8 Renowned Bollywood Stars Who Started Their Careers as Child Artists
Numerous prominent Bollywood stars began their careers in front of the camera at a young age. From charming childhood roles to impactful performances as leading actors and directors, their transformations have been remarkable. Here, we explore famous Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, and Ahmed Khan, who started as child artists and evolved into household names in the industry.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan's journey in cinema began long before he earned the title of Bollywood's "Perfectionist." He made his screen debut as a child artist in the 1973 classic Yaadon Ki Baaraat, quickly captivating audiences with his innate charm. Over the years, Aamir has become one of the most respected and influential actors in Indian cinema, known for his commitment to meaningful storytelling and transformative roles. He has set new benchmarks in mainstream Bollywood with films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, and PK. Now, Aamir is preparing to release his highly anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par, which promises to deliver another emotionally engaging and thought-provoking experience for viewers.
Hrithik Roshan
Before earning the title of Bollywood's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan made his film debut as a child artist in the 1980 movie Aasha. Coming from a film family, his early appearances hinted at his future stardom. Over the years, Hrithik has evolved into one of the most handsome and charismatic actors in the industry. With his striking looks, exceptional dance skills, and compelling performances, he has secured his place among Bollywood's most beloved stars, captivating audiences both in India and globally.
Imran Khan
Before rising to fame with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Imran Khan appeared as a child artist in films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992).
Alia Bhatt
Long before becoming a celebrated figure in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt debuted as a child artist in the 1999 film Sangharsh. Although her role was brief, it marked the start of an extraordinary journey. Alia has since transformed from a promising talent into a powerhouse performer, consistently delivering memorable performances. Her growth as an actor showcases her versatility and dedication, making her one of the most admired names in Indian cinema today.
Urmila Matondkar
Urmila Matondkar's Bollywood journey began as a child artist in the acclaimed film Masoom (1983). Her expressive eyes and natural talent were evident from a young age. As she transitioned to adult roles, Urmila established herself with bold choices, versatility, and a powerful screen presence. From Rangeela to Bhoot and Kaun, she delivered memorable performances that solidified her status as one of the most successful actors of her time. Her transformation from child star to leading lady reflects her exceptional talent and lasting impact on Indian cinema.