8 Simple Hacks To Keep Your Shoes Dry and Smell-Free This Monsoon
Monsoon is all full until your shoes start smelling. Water, sweat, mud and moisture all combine to ruin the footwear, especially tight and covering ones. From simple home tricks to smart drying hacks, here are some genius ways to keep your shoes fresh, dry and smell free!
Get ready to walk with confidence and fresh feet, enjoying the monsoon with these 8 simple hacks that can be followed at home. Say goodbye to stinky, soggy shoes this rainy season and keep your feet fresh, dry and ready for every jump guiltfree.
Newspapers are Shoe-Savers
Stuff your wet shoes with crumpled newspapers and allow it to sit there overnight. It will absorb all the moisture and odor. Replace the newspapers every few hours if possible to get best results
Eliminate Odor with Baking Soda
Acting as a natural deodorizer, banking soda helps to get rid of the smell. Let it sit in shoes overnight after sprinkling inside. Dust off the powder in the morning and wake up to odor-free footwear.
Small and Powerful Packs
Why throwing away those silica packs? Leave 2-3 of them in your shoes to keep them smell and moisture free during the monsoon.
Blow Dry Makeover for the Shoes
Use the low drying method to dry out your shoes from a safe distance. Don't hold on the same place for too long, keep moving the dryer to avoid damage.
Let the Sun Shine In
Wait for the sun to rise after the rain, leave your shoes to take a sun bath. UV rays will kill all the bacteria and dry them naturally.
Fresh Feet = Fresh Shoes
Spray some powder or anti-fungal spray on your feet before wearing shoes to keep both feet and footwear odor-free.
Disclaimer: These lifestyle suggestions are general. Kindly patch test before applying anything on the skin to avoid irritation. Always dry your shoes in a well ventilated space.
Say Yes to Cotton Socks
Use cotton socks during the monsoon and avoid using nylon or synthetic ones. Not only the synthetic socks would trap sweat, but also increase the bacteria and smell where the cotton socks would allow space for your feet to breathe and keep your feet dry.
Avoid Overuse
Do not use the same pair of shoes everyday. Keep switching between 2 or more pairs allowing them to dry until the next use.