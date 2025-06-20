Live Tv
  9 Hot Bollywood movies which won't let you take your eyes off screen: From Ragini MMS 2, Hate Story to Murder

9 Hot Bollywood movies which won’t let you take your eyes off screen: From Ragini MMS 2, Hate Story to Murder

Adult content in Bollywood has always been a sensitive topic, as Indian cinema has traditionally taken a more conservative approach to intimacy compared to Hollywood. However, recent years have seen a bold shift, with sensual scenes becoming more mainstream and less taboo. Here are 9 of the hottest Bollywood movies that boldly explore sensuality and storytelling.

By: Atul Saini Last Updated: June 20, 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
1/9

Hate Story – A Bold Tale of Revenge and Seduction

Paoli Dam stars in Hate Story, portraying a woman on a bold and vengeful journey filled with seduction and betrayal, making it a standout in Indian adult cinema.

2/9

B.A. Pass – A Dark Tale of Desire and Deception

B.A. Pass features Shadab Kamal and Shilpa Shukla in a gripping adult drama where seduction leads to betrayal and life-altering consequences.

3/9

Hunterrr – A Bold Tale of Desire and Freedom

Gulshan Devaiah portrays Mandar, a commitment-phobic sex addict, alongside Radhika Apte in Hunterrr, a bold Bollywood take on modern relationships.

4/9

Jism – A Seductive Thriller with Deadly Secrets

Bipasha Basu seduces John Abraham in Jism, a gripping erotic thriller where love, lust, and betrayal collide in a deadly game.

5/9

Julie – Neha Dhupia’s Bold Transformation

Neha Dhupia portrays a heartbroken woman who turns to prostitution in Julie, a bold Bollywood film exploring love, trauma, and redemption.

6/9

Murder – A Bold Bollywood Classic of Love and Betrayal

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat star in Murder, a sensual thriller filled with passion, betrayal, and unforgettable music that defined early 2000s Bollywood.

7/9

Nasha – A Bold Tale of Obsession and Desire

Poonam Pandey stars in Nasha, a provocative film about a teenager’s growing obsession with his drama teacher, exploring themes of desire and consequences.

8/9

The Dirty Picture – The Rise and Fall of a Sex Symbol

Vidya Balan stars in The Dirty Picture, portraying the turbulent life of a bold actress inspired by Silk Smitha and others from the glam era of Indian cinema.

9/9

Sunny Leone in Ragini MMS 2 – Horror Meets Seduction

Sunny Leone stands in a dimly lit haunted house, surrounded by eerie shadows in a scene from Ragini MMS 2, blending horror with sensuality

