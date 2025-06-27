Actors and Actresses who were caught doing nasty things in public.
We all have our gross moments at home, and some of us even let it slip in public, leading to awkward stares and unkind comments. For celebrities, however, any gross behavior is magnified by the constant presence of paparazzi, turning their missteps into tomorrow’s headlines. Once those photos hit the internet, erasing them becomes nearly impossible. Today, we present a list of celebrities caught being gross in public—from Kanye West indulging in questionable snacks to Justin Bieber spitting inappropriately. Here’s a glimpse of 19 celebs engaging in truly unrelatable grossness.
Miley Cyrus Spitting Water On Her Fans
Justin Bieber isn't the only star known for spitting on fans; singer Miley Cyrus appears to believe she's offering a treat as well. While she may have intended to spray water to help cool down the crowd during her concert, it still comes off as a rather strange and unappealing action.
This Is Pink Peeing In Public
While we all understand that public urination is prohibited, many of us have experienced the urge to relieve ourselves in public at some point—often after a night of excessive drinking. It seems that singer Pink is no exception to this common experience. Unfortunately for her, someone captured the moment with photographs.
Brody Jenner Is Known To Drink From A Shoe
If you're curious about the reason behind it, we can't provide a definitive answer—drinking from a shoe is simply part of a peculiar drinking culture in Australia. Sadly, globalization has turned this odd practice into a trend in many places around the world, and it appears that reality television star and DJ Brody Jenner is among its fans!
Natalie Portman Right Before Scratching Her Behind
This situation must be deeply humiliating for a celebrity, as scratching a private area and having photos of it shared online is certainly unfortunate. While ordinary people may only face a few uncomfortable stares, celebrities have to deal with the enduring consequences, as the internet tends to remember these moments indefinitely.
Ariana Grande Is Known For Licking Donuts
Who could overlook Ariana Grande's infamous donut-licking incident from 2015? It's arguably one of the strangest and most off-putting moments we've witnessed from the pop star. The motivation behind her decision to lick those displayed donuts remains a mystery, but we certainly hope it was an isolated incident for her.
Mischa Barton: The Ultimate Queen Of Nose Picking
To conclude, we’ve chosen another nose picker—this time it's actress and star of The Hills: New Beginnings, Mischa Barton. As evident, Mischa seems to enjoy picking her nose, but after reviewing this entire list, it hardly appears as shocking anymore.