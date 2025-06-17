Actresses Who Made Headlines with Their Bikini in their debut films.
In Bollywood, making a strong first impression is crucial for aspiring actresses. To grab attention and stand out in the competitive industry, many newcomers have chosen to make bold style statements right from their debut films. One such trend has been wearing bikinis on screen, which not only showcases confidence but also creates instant buzz. Here’s a look at Bollywood actresses who wore bikinis in their very first films.
Alia Bhatt Bikini Look from Student of the Year
Teenage Alia Bhatt stuns in a bright yellow bikini from her debut film Student of the Year, flaunting effortless charm and confidence with her signature red lips.
Surveen Chawla Bikini Scene in Hate Story 2
Surveen Chawla in a stunning bikini look as she steps out of a pool during a scene in Hate Story 2, marking her bold Bollywood debut.
Sasha Agha Bikini Scene in Aurangzeb
Sasha Agha stuns in a bikini during her debut film Aurangzeb, sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor. Her glamorous look caught attention despite the brief role, marking a daring entry into Bollywood.
Sunny Leone in Hot Pink Bikini
Sunny Leone flaunting her iconic hot pink bikini look from Jism 2, marking the beginning of her bold and glamorous Bollywood journey.
Katrina Kaif in Beaded Bikini from Boom
Katrina Kaif in a beaded bikini from her debut film Boom, a look that sparked controversy and media attention despite the movie’s box office failure.