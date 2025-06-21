Live Tv
Splash into savings: 11 destinations to beat the blues

“Beat the monsoon blues without breaking the bank! Discover 11 budget-friendly destinations perfect for rainy season gateway. From lush green landscapes to cozy hill stations, these affordable escapes offer a refreshing retreat from the daily grind. Explore hidden gems, from the daily grind. Explore hidden gems, enjoy local cuisine, and rejuvenate your senses without overspending. Get ready to splash into savings and make unforgettable memories.  

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: June 21, 2025 | 6:12 PM IST
1/11

Munnar, Kerala

Lush tea gardens, misty hills, and roaring waterfalls come alive in monsoon. The greenery is surreal. Do visit Eravikulam National Park- home to the endangered Nilgiri Tahr.

2/11

Coorg, Karnataka

Known as the "Scotland of India", Coorg gets cloaked in mist, coffee plantation smell divine, and streams gush through the forest. This place is the home to various wildlife species, including elephants and tigers. Do visit Madikeri Fort and Abbey Falls.

3/11

Chakrata, Uttrakhand

Secluded and pristine, this small town offers panoramic mountain views and monsoon-washed pine forests. Do visit Deoban- A picturesque viewpoint offering breathtaking views.

4/11

Lonavala, Maharashtra

It offers breathtaking views of the western ghats, with lush green forests, waterfalls and valleys. The western ghats turn into a green paradise during monsoon. Perfect for short treks and roadside. It is also famous for its chikki and other local delicacies.

5/11

Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh

Less touristy, quiet, and incredibly scenic during rains- ideal for peaceful nature lovers. Do visit Tirthan valley- less touristy and Jibhi waterfall- hidden inside forest to see incredible beauty.

6/11

Araku valley, Andhra Pradesh

A stunning hill station and hidden gem transforms into a lush valley with caves, waterfalls, and tribal culture. It is famous for its coffee plantations. Do visit Borra Caves- Monsoon-lit limestone cave.

7/11

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Also known as the "City of lakes", a beautiful city to visit during monsoon, as lakes brim with water, hills look fresh, and the royal architecture shine after the rain.

8/11

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Also known as Sohra, holds records for highest rainfall in a single year and month. Waterfalls are majestic, and nature lush beyond belief(seven sisters best seen in monsoon).

9/11

Ladakh

A 64 km long soda lake situated at an elevation of 4,350 meters, offering breathtaking views. Do spend a night under the stars in Ladakh's serene environment.

10/11

Gulmarg, Kashmir

It offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains, valleys, and forests with slopes suitable for all levels. Do visit Gondola Ride- India's highest cable care, stunning in clouds; offering panoramic views.

11/11

Valley of flowers, Uttrakhand

It's only open during monsoon, and flowers bloom in every color imaginable. The valley is home to over 600 species of flowers, surrounded by snow-capped mountains. Do visit Hemkund Sahib- sacred lake trek with wildflowers.

