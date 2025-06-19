Best-Dressed at Oscars 2025: Demi Moore, Selena Gomez & More Stars Who Stunned

At the Oscars 2025, Hollywood’s brightest stars lit up the red carpet with show-stopping fashion moments. From Demi Moore’s timeless glamour to Selena Gomez’s bold and modern look, the evening was a celebration of style, elegance, and personality. A-listers brought their fashion A-game with dazzling gowns, sleek tuxedos, and statement accessories. Each look told a story — some classic, others daring — but all unforgettable. As cameras flashed and fans watched in awe, these red carpet moments quickly became the talk of the night. Take a closer look at who wore what and how these stars defined fashion at the Academy Awards.