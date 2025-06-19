Live Tv
  • Best-Dressed at Oscars 2025: Demi Moore, Selena Gomez & More Stars Who Stunned

Best-Dressed at Oscars 2025: Demi Moore, Selena Gomez & More Stars Who Stunned

At the Oscars 2025, Hollywood’s brightest stars lit up the red carpet with show-stopping fashion moments. From Demi Moore’s timeless glamour to Selena Gomez’s bold and modern look, the evening was a celebration of style, elegance, and personality. A-listers brought their fashion A-game with dazzling gowns, sleek tuxedos, and statement accessories. Each look told a story — some classic, others daring — but all unforgettable. As cameras flashed and fans watched in awe, these red carpet moments quickly became the talk of the night. Take a closer look at who wore what and how these stars defined fashion at the Academy Awards.

By: Shubham Jamdegni Last Updated: June 19, 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
1/8

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson exuded elegance in a midnight-blue velvet gown by Mugler, paired perfectly with sparkling De Beers jewels. (Image Credit: AFP)

2/8

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz was a vision of elegance in a custom white gown by Chanel, exuding timeless sophistication. (Image Credit: AFP)

3/8

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez stunned in a custom rose gold gown by Ralph Lauren, radiating elegance and charm. (Image Credit: AFP)

4/8

Demi Moore

Demi Moore dazzled in a silver shimmering gown by Giorgio Armani Privé, paired with exquisite jewels from Chopard. (Image Credit: AFP)

5/8

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot lit up the red carpet in a striking solid red ball gown by Prada, radiating bold elegance. (Image Credit: AFP)

6/8

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande twirled onto the red carpet in a custom Schiaparelli haute couture gown, adorned with dazzling De Beers jewels. (Image Credit: AFP)

7/8

Mikey Madison

Mikey Madison turned heads in a black and pink satin Dior gown, complemented by sparkling Tiffany & Co. jewelry. (Image Credit: AFP)

8/8

Emma Stone

Emma Stone shimmered in a custom sequined gown by Louis Vuitton, combining glamour with effortless grace. (Image Credit: AFP)

