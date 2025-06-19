Boiling Cities of India: Where Summer 2025 Feels Like a Heater
As the intensity of the climate changes, several Indian cities are witnessing record-breaking temperatures. From deserts to urban heat islands, here are the 10 hottest cities in India this year.
Phalodi- The Furnace of India
Phalodi continues to rank among the hottest in 2025 for India’s all-time highest temperature being 51°C in 2016. With temperature rising above 49°C again this summer, it is the hottest in 2025 as well.
Nagpur- The Sizzling Orange City
Summer temperatures are being pushed beyond 47°C in Nagpur Central location due to dry conditions, making it one of the hottest urban areas this year.
Churu- Where Sand Meets Scorch
Churu, often called the Gateway of the Thar desert hit 48 to 49°C. Again in 2025, maintaining its reputation as a heat wave capital.
Jhansi- Historic City, Blazing Summers
Jhansi struggles with high temperatures and water scarcity. Located in Bundelkhand, summer 2025, so its peaks at 47°C in the city.
Delhi- India's Urban Heat Island
The capital of India cross 47.8°C this year, with the heat waves lasting for 10 days. Concrete, pollution, and dense population makes it unbearable.
Khajuraho- Beyond Temples, It's Blazing Hot
Khajuraho, the Heritage town recorded over 46.7°C this summer. Affecting tourism and daily life alike, this two is one of the city’s in the hottest list.
Prayagraj- Where River Can't Cool the Heat
Despite its river confluence, Prayagraj regularly faces extreme heat. 2025 saw it hit 47°C again.
Barmer- Desert Winds, Extreme Heat
Another desert city, Barber hit high of 48°C this year. Struggling with dryness and intense sunlight, this Rajasthan city is one of the hottest cities.
Tips To Beat The Heat Wave
In order to beat the scorching heat of the sun, stay hydrated, avoid peaks, sunlight hours, specially during 3:48 PM. Wear light colouring clothes, and keep indoors whenever possible. Add SPF 30+ to your routine and climate changes to stay protected.
Disclaimer: Temperature data is based on publicly available reports and weather forecasts from 2025. Actual readings may vary slightly by location and time. This gallery is for informational purposes only.