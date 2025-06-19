Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
  • Home>
  • Gallery»
  • Bollywood actors who appeared unclothed on screen.

Bollywood actors who appeared unclothed on screen.

Ranveer Singh has certainly made waves in the media for his daring photoshoot that showcased his boldness and confidence. However, he is not alone in making headlines for such audacious displays. Numerous renowned Bollywood celebrities have embraced their fearless sides in front of the camera, pushing boundaries and challenging conventional norms of beauty and representation in Indian cinema.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: June 19, 2025 | 11:55 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bollywood actors who appeared unclothed on screen. - Gallery Image
1/7

Bollywood actors who appeared unclothed on screen.

Ranveer Singh isn't the only star making headlines for a daring photoshoot. Several other prominent Bollywood celebrities have also embraced boldness in front of the camera. Keep reading to find out who made the cut.

Bollywood actors who appeared unclothed on screen. - Gallery Image
2/7

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan sparked significant controversy with the release of the first poster for his blockbuster film 'PK,' where he became one of the first mainstream actors to pose nude, using only a stereo to cover himself.

Bollywood actors who appeared unclothed on screen. - Gallery Image
3/7

Milind Soman

Milind Soman has consistently shown that age is merely a number. On his 55th birthday in 2020, he shared a photo of himself running shirtless on the beach. He also posed nude with actress Madhu Sapre and a large python for an advertisement, which generated significant controversy and led to a lawsuit against both actors.

Bollywood actors who appeared unclothed on screen. - Gallery Image
4/7

Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra, renowned for her role in 'Kamasutra 3D,' frequently grabs attention with her daring looks. She made history as the only Indian woman featured in the internationally recognized Playboy magazine, where she confidently showcased her bare body.

Bollywood actors who appeared unclothed on screen. - Gallery Image
5/7

Sapna Bhavnani

Sapna Bhavnani, a renowned celebrity hairstylist, challenges stereotypes with her bold actions. She sparked another Bollywood controversy by posing daringly for a PETA campaign that advocates against leather and fur.

Bollywood actors who appeared unclothed on screen. - Gallery Image
6/7

Rahul Khanna

Rahul Khanna, known for his role in 'Love Aaj Kal,' stirred up the internet with a bold photoshoot a few years ago. He shared an Instagram photo of himself sitting on a turquoise sofa, covering his private parts with a pillow, which elicited mixed reactions from followers.

Bollywood actors who appeared unclothed on screen. - Gallery Image
7/7

Vidyut Jamwal

Vidyut Jamwal, known for 'Commando,' showcased his bold side during his recent trip to the Himalayas. He shared jaw-dropping photos on X (formerly Twitter) of himself swimming naked and relaxing by the river, even cooking. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma praised him, calling him a Greek god.

Bollywood actors who appeared unclothed on screen. - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?