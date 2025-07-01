Bollywood Blushes: 7 Unforgettable On-Screen & Off-Screen embarrassing Moments

Bollywood isn’t just about glitz and glamour—it also has its fair share of embarrassing and awkward moments, many of which are caught on camera or revealed in candid interviews. From wardrobe malfunctions and uncomfortable public encounters to awkward interview responses and accidental slip-ups, celebrities often find themselves in the spotlight for reasons they didn’t anticipate. In addition, personal controversies and bold statements sometimes spark public backlash, adding to the challenges of living in the limelight.