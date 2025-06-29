Live Tv
  • Bollywood Item Songs 2025: Every Sexy Dance is Listed Here From Nora Fatehi To Shehnaaz Gill

Bollywood Item Songs 2025: Every Sexy Dance is Listed Here From Nora Fatehi To Shehnaaz Gill

From sizzling dance numbers to haunting fusion beats, the bollywood item songs are redefining desi diva energy! Whether it’s Urvashi’s bold charm or Nora’s unmatched moves, these queens are ruling the charts and our hearts. Here are some of the recent item numbers released with the stunning actresses.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 29, 2025 | 10:18 PM IST
Bollywood Item Songs 2025: Every Sexy Dance is Listed Here From Nora Fatehi To Shehnaaz Gill - Gallery Image
1/7

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela's famous song 'sorry bol' in the film Jaat is a bold, high energy item number that turned heads and became one of the top viral songs of 2025.

Bollywood Item Songs 2025: Every Sexy Dance is Listed Here From Nora Fatehi To Shehnaaz Gill - Gallery Image
2/7

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's "odhani" is a stage remix. It is a reinvention of her earlier hit. This version trended across award shows and reels for its traditional fusion feel.

Bollywood Item Songs 2025: Every Sexy Dance is Listed Here From Nora Fatehi To Shehnaaz Gill - Gallery Image
3/7

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill's item number from "Vicky Vidya ka vah wala video" is a romantic yet vibrant song with her stunning moves, this a fans' favourite. The song's name is sajna Ve sajna.

Bollywood Item Songs 2025: Every Sexy Dance is Listed Here From Nora Fatehi To Shehnaaz Gill - Gallery Image
4/7

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez's song "Ra Ra kamma" is from the Kannada Hindi crossover film. A pan India chartbuster with tribal beats and Jacqueline's signature glam energy.

Bollywood Item Songs 2025: Every Sexy Dance is Listed Here From Nora Fatehi To Shehnaaz Gill - Gallery Image
5/7

Tamanna Bhatia

Tamanna Bhatia's song "Aaj ki Raat" from Stree 2 is a moody, ghazal inspired fusion item number. Her most elegant and viral performance of recent years.

Bollywood Item Songs 2025: Every Sexy Dance is Listed Here From Nora Fatehi To Shehnaaz Gill - Gallery Image
6/7

Sharwari Wagh

Sharwari Wagh famous song "Taras" from Munjya is a dark, haunting vibes song with folk-rock elements. Sharwari's unique debut into the items song space.

Bollywood Item Songs 2025: Every Sexy Dance is Listed Here From Nora Fatehi To Shehnaaz Gill - Gallery Image
7/7

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's song "Sultana" is a fierce belly dance with heavy performance, keeping her family at the top of the item girl throne.


Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Bollywood Item Songs 2025: Every Sexy Dance is Listed Here From Nora Fatehi To Shehnaaz Gill - Gallery Image

