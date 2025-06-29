- Home>
- Bollywood Item Songs 2025: Every Sexy Dance is Listed Here From Nora Fatehi To Shehnaaz Gill
From sizzling dance numbers to haunting fusion beats, the bollywood item songs are redefining desi diva energy! Whether it’s Urvashi’s bold charm or Nora’s unmatched moves, these queens are ruling the charts and our hearts. Here are some of the recent item numbers released with the stunning actresses.
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela's famous song 'sorry bol' in the film Jaat is a bold, high energy item number that turned heads and became one of the top viral songs of 2025.
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy's "odhani" is a stage remix. It is a reinvention of her earlier hit. This version trended across award shows and reels for its traditional fusion feel.
Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill's item number from "Vicky Vidya ka vah wala video" is a romantic yet vibrant song with her stunning moves, this a fans' favourite. The song's name is sajna Ve sajna.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez's song "Ra Ra kamma" is from the Kannada Hindi crossover film. A pan India chartbuster with tribal beats and Jacqueline's signature glam energy.
Tamanna Bhatia
Tamanna Bhatia's song "Aaj ki Raat" from Stree 2 is a moody, ghazal inspired fusion item number. Her most elegant and viral performance of recent years.
Sharwari Wagh
Sharwari Wagh famous song "Taras" from Munjya is a dark, haunting vibes song with folk-rock elements. Sharwari's unique debut into the items song space.
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi's song "Sultana" is a fierce belly dance with heavy performance, keeping her family at the top of the item girl throne.
