Bollywood Movies Controversy That Sparked Outrage
Bollywood has been no stranger to controversy, with several films parking in heated debate and outrage over their content, portrayal, and impact. These movies often push boundaries, challenge societal norms, and ignite discussions on sensitive topics, making them memorable and talk about for years to come.
PADMAAVAT
Accused of distorting historical facts and showing Queen Padmini in a bad light.
Rajput group specially the Karni Sena, claim the film insulted their community's honor.
Alleged (but later denied) dream sequence between queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji fueled anger.
FIRE
One of the first Indian films to openly depict a lesbian relationship.
Challenge traditional views on marriage and sexuality.
Conservative groups like the Shivsena said it went against Indian culture and attacked family values.
BLACK FRIDAY
The movie was based on the 1993 Bombay bomb blast and the subsequent investigation.
Accused of being biased and potentially affecting on going court proceedings.
It was banned until legal verdicts were delivered.
BANDIT QUEEN
Based on the life of phoolan Devi, a lower-class woman turned Bandit.
Featured graphics scene of sexual violence, caste oppression, and abuse.
Phoolan Devi herself objected to her portrayal and took legal action to ban the film.
P.K.
A satirical film questioning organised religion, godman, and blind faith.
Some Hindu groups felt it insulted Hindu deities and rituals.
Accused of being anti- Hindu despite targeting religious dogma more broadly.
GANDU
An experimental Bengali film with explicit language, nuidity, and sexual content.
Explored themes of alienation, sexuality, and rage.
It was banned in India for several years screened only at film festivals abroad.
THE KASHMIR FILES
Dramatizes the Exodus of Kashmiri pandits from the valley in the 1990s.
Critics say it promoted a one sided, communal narrative.
Supporters hail it for revealing the truth. Widely politicized and polarizing.
WATER
Set in 1938 focused on widowhood, child marriage, and women oppression.
Hindu groups claimed it insulted religious traditions and the institution of widowhood.
Violent protest during the shooting led to the relocation from India to Sri Lanka.
INSHALLAH, FOOTBALL
A documentary about a Kashmiri boy denied a passport because his father was a militant.
Touched on human rights military surveillance and Kashmir's political conflict. It faced trouble with India's Censor Board, initially denied a certificate.
THE KERALA STORY
Claimed thousands of girls from Kerala were a radicalized and recruited by Isis.
Critics accused it of misleading statistics, islamophobia, and propaganda.
State Government and political parties either supported or banned it.
Disclaimer: The content related to top Bollywood controversial movies is for information and entertainment purposes only. Opinions and discussions may very and the list is not exhaustive.