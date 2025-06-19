- Home>
Bollywood’s 5 Richest Actresses: Leading Lady Earns ₹30 Crore Per Movie Without Industry Links
Bollywood is home to some of the most talented and successful actresses in the world, and their massive paychecks prove just how valuable they are to the industry. From global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas to powerhouse performers like Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut, these leading ladies have not only delivered blockbuster hits but have also become some of the highest-paid female stars in Indian cinema.
So, who holds the top spot in this prestigious list of the richest Bollywood heroines? According to several recent online reports and industry estimates, some actresses now command fees as high as ₹15–30 crore per film. In this feature, we take a closer look at the top 5 highest-paid Bollywood actresses, their earnings per project, and the remarkable journey that brought them to stardom.
Whether it’s Alia Bhatt’s rise from student roles to powerhouse performances, Kangana’s bold choices in cinema, or Priyanka Chopra’s transition to Hollywood while maintaining her Bollywood reign, these women are rewriting the rules of success.
Let’s dive into the world of glamour, talent, and big money to find out who is truly ruling Bollywood in 2025 when it comes to earnings.
Top 5 Highest-Earning Actresses in Bollywood
Who reigns supreme in Bollywood's earnings? From desi girl Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut, this list features some well-known names. Let's explore who, according to various online reports, is the highest-paid actress in Hindi cinema.
Deepika Padukone
At the forefront is undoubtedly the new mother, Deepika Padukone. This stunning actress has claimed the top spot on Forbes' 'Highest Paid Actresses' list for 2024. According to the report, she commands a fee of around Rs 15 to 30 crore per project.
Kangana Ranaut
The versatile actress-turned-politician secures the second position, reportedly earning between Rs 15 to 27 crore per film. Recently, she launched her restaurant, 'The Mountain Story,' in the scenic Manali, inviting guests to savor authentic Himachali cuisine.
Priyanka Chopra
The globally recognized desi girl, Priyanka Chopra, reportedly commands a fee of Rs 15-25 crore according to Forbes' 2024 list. She recently visited India with her husband Nick Jonas and family for her brother Siddharth Chopra's extravagant wedding.
Katrina Kaif
Although the tall actress has been absent from the acting scene for a while, she still boasts a massive fan following eagerly anticipating her next release. The star commands a fee of Rs 15-25 crore per film.
Alia Bhatt
The talented actress is said to command a fee ranging from Rs 10-20 crore per project. Her most recent appearance was in the film "Jigra."