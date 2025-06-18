Live Tv
Search
Live TV
  • Home>
  • Gallery»
  • Bollywood’s Longest On-Screen Kisses: A Look Through the Years

Bollywood’s Longest On-Screen Kisses: A Look Through the Years

From the iconic four-minute kiss in the 1933 classic Karma, starring Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai, to the steamy moments in Raja Hindustani (1996) and Fitoor (2016), Bollywood has had its fair share of headline-making kissing scenes. Befikre (2016) pushed boundaries with 23 on-screen kisses between the leads, while films like Murder (2004) and Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) also made waves with their extended lip-locks. Here’s a photo gallery revisiting some of the most talked-about kissing scenes in Bollywood history.

By: Shubham Jamdegni Last Updated: June 18, 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bollywood’s Longest On-Screen Kisses: A Look Through the Years - Gallery Image
1/9

The 1933 classic starring Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai

The 1933 classic starring Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai showcased a groundbreaking four-minute-long kiss.

Bollywood’s Longest On-Screen Kisses: A Look Through the Years - Gallery Image
2/9

In the 2016 romantic drama Fitoor

In the 2016 romantic drama Fitoor, Katrina and Aditya shared a fiery on-screen kiss that reportedly stretched close to three minutes.

Bollywood’s Longest On-Screen Kisses: A Look Through the Years - Gallery Image
3/9

In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011),

In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Hrithik and Katrina’s on-screen chemistry peaked with a memorable, long kiss.

Bollywood’s Longest On-Screen Kisses: A Look Through the Years - Gallery Image
4/9

The 1996 film starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor

The 1996 film starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor is often cited as one of the first to feature a lengthy kissing scene in mainstream Bollywood, lasting almost two minutes.

Bollywood’s Longest On-Screen Kisses: A Look Through the Years - Gallery Image
5/9

The 2004 film starring Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi

The 2004 film starring Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi featured multiple steamy kissing scenes, with some lasting over two minutes.

Bollywood’s Longest On-Screen Kisses: A Look Through the Years - Gallery Image
6/9

The chemistry in Befikre was undeniable,

Known for its bold romance, Befikre featured Ranveer and Vaani locking lips a whopping 23 times!

Bollywood’s Longest On-Screen Kisses: A Look Through the Years - Gallery Image
7/9

"Yeh Saali Zindagi" is a 2011

the high number of kissing scenes, particularly between Arunoday Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari, which were a point of discussion and even controversy at the time of its release.

Bollywood’s Longest On-Screen Kisses: A Look Through the Years - Gallery Image
8/9

The 2010 romantic drama Band Baaja Baaraat

The 2010 romantic drama Band Baaja Baaraat featured a bold kissing scene between Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma that stretched past the one-minute mark.

Bollywood’s Longest On-Screen Kisses: A Look Through the Years - Gallery Image
9/9

In Gehraiyaan, Deepika and Siddhant heat up the screen with intimate kissing

In Gehraiyaan, Deepika and Siddhant heat up the screen with intimate kissing scenes that underscore their characters’ secretive and emotionally charged relationship.

Bollywood’s Longest On-Screen Kisses: A Look Through the Years - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?