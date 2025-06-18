Bollywood’s Longest On-Screen Kisses: A Look Through the Years
From the iconic four-minute kiss in the 1933 classic Karma, starring Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai, to the steamy moments in Raja Hindustani (1996) and Fitoor (2016), Bollywood has had its fair share of headline-making kissing scenes. Befikre (2016) pushed boundaries with 23 on-screen kisses between the leads, while films like Murder (2004) and Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) also made waves with their extended lip-locks. Here’s a photo gallery revisiting some of the most talked-about kissing scenes in Bollywood history.
The 1933 classic starring Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai
The 1933 classic starring Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai showcased a groundbreaking four-minute-long kiss.
In the 2016 romantic drama Fitoor
In the 2016 romantic drama Fitoor, Katrina and Aditya shared a fiery on-screen kiss that reportedly stretched close to three minutes.
In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011),
In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Hrithik and Katrina’s on-screen chemistry peaked with a memorable, long kiss.
The 1996 film starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor
The 1996 film starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor is often cited as one of the first to feature a lengthy kissing scene in mainstream Bollywood, lasting almost two minutes.
The 2004 film starring Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi
The 2004 film starring Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi featured multiple steamy kissing scenes, with some lasting over two minutes.
The chemistry in Befikre was undeniable,
Known for its bold romance, Befikre featured Ranveer and Vaani locking lips a whopping 23 times!
"Yeh Saali Zindagi" is a 2011
the high number of kissing scenes, particularly between Arunoday Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari, which were a point of discussion and even controversy at the time of its release.
The 2010 romantic drama Band Baaja Baaraat
The 2010 romantic drama Band Baaja Baaraat featured a bold kissing scene between Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma that stretched past the one-minute mark.
In Gehraiyaan, Deepika and Siddhant heat up the screen with intimate kissing
In Gehraiyaan, Deepika and Siddhant heat up the screen with intimate kissing scenes that underscore their characters’ secretive and emotionally charged relationship.