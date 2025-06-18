Bollywood’s Longest On-Screen Kisses: A Look Through the Years

From the iconic four-minute kiss in the 1933 classic Karma, starring Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai, to the steamy moments in Raja Hindustani (1996) and Fitoor (2016), Bollywood has had its fair share of headline-making kissing scenes. Befikre (2016) pushed boundaries with 23 on-screen kisses between the leads, while films like Murder (2004) and Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) also made waves with their extended lip-locks. Here’s a photo gallery revisiting some of the most talked-about kissing scenes in Bollywood history.