Bollywood’s Oops Moments: When Glam Turned Into Glitch

Bollywood may be all about glitz and glamour, but even our favorite celebrities aren’t immune to awkward moments—especially when the cameras never stop rolling. Over the years, several Bollywood divas have found themselves in uncomfortable, embarrassing, or downright shocking situations that were caught on camera and instantly went viral.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 1, 2025 | 8:54 AM IST
Bollywood’s Oops Moments: When Glam Turned Into Glitch - Gallery Image
1/6

Janhvi Kapoor’s Post‑Gym Wardrobe Malfunction Caught on Camera

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is photographed after a workout session, moments after a button on her shirt accidentally came undone. She quickly readjusts her top with poise as paparazzi capture the candid moment.

Bollywood’s Oops Moments: When Glam Turned Into Glitch - Gallery Image
2/6

Katrina Kaif Faces Wardrobe Malfunction at Recent Event in Short Skirt

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif attends an event in a short skirt, experiencing an accidental wardrobe malfunction as her innerwear becomes momentarily visible. She quickly regains her composure and continues with elegance.

Bollywood’s Oops Moments: When Glam Turned Into Glitch - Gallery Image
3/6

Disha Patani Turns Heads in Bold Black Sheer Outfit

Bollywood actress Disha Patani stuns in a black sheer outfit that tastefully exposes her innerwear. Her bold fashion choice grabs attention as she confidently showcases her glamorous style.

Bollywood’s Oops Moments: When Glam Turned Into Glitch - Gallery Image
4/6

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Faces Wardrobe Slip in Bold Black Gown at Star-Studded Event

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja attends an event in a stylish black gown. The outfit’s daring design reveals side cleavage and, in another frame, a glimpse of her innerwear—leading to an unexpected wardrobe malfunction.

Bollywood’s Oops Moments: When Glam Turned Into Glitch - Gallery Image
5/6

Kareena Kapoor Khan Sparks Reactions in Bold Transparent Outfits

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in transparent outfits that subtly revealed her innerwear. The daring fashion statement sparked a wave of reactions from netizens, ranging from admiration to trolling.

Bollywood’s Oops Moments: When Glam Turned Into Glitch - Gallery Image
6/6

Deepika Padukone’s Golden Gown Sparks Wardrobe Malfunction Buzz at Starry Event

At a recent event, Deepika Padukone stunned in a gold gown with a deep neckline. During the appearance, she appeared visibly uncomfortable as her outfit shifted, revealing her innerwear in a brief wardrobe malfunction.

