Books That Will Make You Want to Travel
Whether you are craving for a wild road trip or a self-discovery journey, the right book is all you need. From novels to memoirs to practical guides, here are 10 powerful reads that will make you want to travel the world.
"The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho
The genre of this book is fiction and fable. The theme of this book is destiny, self discovery and spiritual journey. It is popular because it is deeply philosophical yet simple. It inspires readers to follow their dreams.
"On the Road" by Jack Kerouac
This book "On the road" is Beat Generation fiction, autobiographical. The theme of this work is freedom, rebellion or counter culture. Why to read? Because it is a classic of American literature and road-trip culture.
"The Beach" by Alex Garland
This book "On the road" is Beat Generation fiction, autobiographical. The theme of this work is freedom, rebellion or counter culture. Why to read? Because it is a classic of American literature and road-trip culture.
"Eat, pray, Love" by Elizabeth Gilbert
This book "On the road" is Beat Generation fiction, autobiographical. The theme of this work is freedom, rebellion or counter culture. Why to read? Because it is a classic of American literature and road-trip culture.
"The Secret History" by Donna Tartt
The secret history is a psychological thriller and dark academia by genre. The theme is obsession, morality and beauty vs evil. It stands out because it has deep character study and stunning prose.
"The Sun Also Rises" by Earnest Hemingway
The secret history is a psychological thriller and dark academia by genre. The theme is obsession, morality and beauty vs evil. It stands out because it has deep character study and stunning prose.
"The namesake" by Jhumpa Lahiri
The secret history is a psychological thriller and dark academia by genre. The theme is obsession, morality and beauty vs evil. It stands out because it has deep character study and stunning prose.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.