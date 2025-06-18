Live Tv
Search
Live TV
  • Home>
  • Gallery»
  • Caught on Camera: Married Woman Jumps Off Baghpat OYO Hotel Room

Caught on Camera: Married Woman Jumps Off Baghpat OYO Hotel Room

In a bizarre and dramatic incident from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, a married woman’s escape from a hotel was caught on camera- sparking viral attention and public debate.

By: ITV Intern Last Updated: June 18, 2025 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Caught on Camera: Married Woman Jumps Off Baghpat OYO Hotel Room - Gallery Image
1/7

Dramatic Escape From OYO Hotel

A married woman from Baghpat, UP, was caught on camera making a shocking escape. With her face covered, she jumped from a 12-foot wall of an OYO hotel, fleeing her husband, in-laws, and the police.

Caught on Camera: Married Woman Jumps Off Baghpat OYO Hotel Room - Gallery Image
2/7

Cover Face Adds to Mystery

The woman was caught seen climbing out of the back window of the hotel and then jumping off. She had her face covered by a cloth, adding on to the mystery of her escape.

Caught on Camera: Married Woman Jumps Off Baghpat OYO Hotel Room - Gallery Image
3/7

Affair Allegations Surface

As per the information received from our sources, the woman stayed in the hotel room with her lover. Post confrontation about her extramarital affair, she tried to flee away adding on to the drama.

Caught on Camera: Married Woman Jumps Off Baghpat OYO Hotel Room - Gallery Image
4/7

Family Captures Viral Video

The video went viral in no time which was recorded by a member from her husband’s family. The video spread across the social media platforms attracting massive public attention.

Caught on Camera: Married Woman Jumps Off Baghpat OYO Hotel Room - Gallery Image
5/7

Marriage on The Rocks

It is believed that the couple had an ongoing dispute against their marriage and were facing issues from quite a time. Although, the video raised more eyebrows on the conflicting affair of the woman with another man being the reason behind her fights with the husband.

Caught on Camera: Married Woman Jumps Off Baghpat OYO Hotel Room - Gallery Image
6/7

Husband Filed Police Complaint

The husband had already informed to the police about the threats to his life. He suspected his wife and her lover of plotting something against him which made him question her and lead to the filing of the report.

Caught on Camera: Married Woman Jumps Off Baghpat OYO Hotel Room - Gallery Image
7/7

Internet Divided Over Viral Clip

Fueling to the gossip, the video has flooded over the internet. While it highlights the personal issue of the couple, it raises questions about the privacy, relationships and public shaming of the family as well.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. All claims and incidents mentioned are based on media reports, and we do not independently verify or endorse any allegations.

Caught on Camera: Married Woman Jumps Off Baghpat OYO Hotel Room - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?