  • Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday Celebrations Begin

Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday Celebrations Begin

The Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebration, based on the Tibetan calendar, was held Monday at the Tsuglagkhang temple complex in Dharamshala, India, honoring the Tibetan spiritual leader.

By: Sumaya Rathor Last Updated: July 1, 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
1/6

Dalai Lama’s Traditional Birthday Ceremony

Attendant monks assist Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in wearing a ceremonial hat as he leads a celebration for his 90th birthday according to the Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30, 2025. The Dalai Lama’s birthday is observed on July 6 according to the Gregorian calendar, which is widely used globally.(AP Photo)

2/6

Ceremonial Offerings

Devotees carry ceremonial offerings for Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during celebrations of his 90th birthday according to the Tibetan calendar, at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30, 2025, ahead of his official birthday on July 6 in the Gregorian calendar.(AP Photo)

3/6

Actor Richard Gere

Actor Richard Gere, right, greets Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during an event celebrating the leader’s 90th birthday according to the Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30, 2025, ahead of his official birthday on July 6 according to the Gregorian calendar.(AP Photo)

4/6

Celebration Of His 90th Birthday

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama participates in a celebration of his 90th birthday according to the Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30, 2025, ahead of his official birthday on July 6 in the Gregorian calendar.(AP Photo)

5/6

Actor Richard Gere, Right, Greets Sakya Trizin Ngawang Kunga

Actor Richard Gere, right, greets Sakya Trizin Ngawang Kunga, a prominent Tibetan Buddhist leader, at an event where devotees marked the 90th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama according to the Tibetan calendar, held at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30, 2025, ahead of his official birthday on July 6 according to the Gregorian calendar.(AP Photo)

6/6

Devotees Greet Tibetan Spiritual Leader The Dalai Lama

Devotees greet Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama as he departs after an event celebrating his 90th birthday according to the Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30, 2025, ahead of his official birthday on July 6 according to the Gregorian calendar.(AP Photo)

