  Delhi's night life: Bars and Clubs That Should Be Explored

Delhi’s night life: Bars and Clubs That Should Be Explored

Delhi’s nightlife scene is vibrant and diverse, offering a range of options for partygoers. From luxurious clubs to trendy bars, the city caters to different taste and preferences. With themed night’s live performances, and exceptional food and beverages, Delhi’s night life is an unforgettable experience, making it a hub for those seeking a lively and exciting evening out.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: June 27, 2025 | 10:39 AM IST
Social offline and lord of drinks

Social offline, located in Connaught place, if a popular bar known for its eclectic decor, creative cocktails, and relaxing yet lively Vibe. It attracts a young crowd looking for good music and a casual hangout spot. Another favorite in the same area is the lord of drinks, famous for its wide variety of drinks, energetic atmosphere and theme parties.

The piano man jazz club and rasa

The Piano Man Jazz club in Safdarjung enclave is one of Delhi's most loved bars for live music enthusiasts. It features regular jazz performances along with expertly mixed cocktails, creating a soulful and intimate nightlife experience. Nearby, Rasa in Hauz khas Village stands out for the roof top seating, scenic views and innovative drinks menu attracting a hip crowd looking for a trendy yet relaxed environment.

Kitty su and privee

Located in the Lalit Hotel on Lodhi road, is one of the Delhi's premier night clubs known for its electrifying ambience, top international DJ, and diverse music genres like EDM, techno, and house. It's a hotspot for party lovers seeking a high energy clubbing experience. Privee, situated in Connaught place offers a stylish, up scale environment with great music and that dance floor perfect for those looking to enjoy a glamorous night out.

Hauz khas social and the electro room

Social in Hauz khas Village combines a core working space by day and a lively bar and night club by night. It is known for its electric crowd, quirky interiors, and fun events making it a favorite among young professionals and artists. The electric room is also in Hauz khas, is a trendy bar serving craft cocktails in a cozy setting with an intimate Vibe, ideal for chilling nights with friends.

Aerocity bars- the iris house and QBA

Aerocity, is a luxury enclave near Delhi airport, hosts the Irish house, a vibrant bar famous for its extensive beer selection, hearty food, and live music nights. It's perfect for a casual yet energetic evening. QBA, another aerocity favorite, offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu paired with elegant cocktails in a plush setting, making it a hotspot for those seeking up skill nightlife experiences.

Perch wine and coffee bar and my bar headquarters

Perch wine and coffee bar in Khan Market is a charming venue focusing on a curated selection of wines and gourmet small plates. Its intimate and sophisticated atmosphere appeals to wine lovers and those looking for a relaxed, classy night out. My bar headquarters On MG road is more casual and lively, known for its budget friendly drinks, upbeat music, and friendly Vibe making it a popular choice for a fun night with friends.

The Blue Bar

The Blue Bar located at Taj palace is an elegant bar offering classic cocktails and live music in a luxurious setting, perfect for a refined night out in Delhi.

Disclaimer: The information given is subject to change and may not be comprehensive. Enjoy responsibly.

