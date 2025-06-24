Live Tv
  • Dengue Vs Malaria: Dangerous In Monsoon

Dengue Vs Malaria: Dangerous In Monsoon

Dengue and malaria are two serious mosquito-borne diseases with distinct differences. Both diseases can be life- threatening if not treated promptly, and prevention measures include avoiding mosquito bites and eliminating standing water. Key differences include symptoms, complications, and mosquito behavior, emphasizing the importance of proper diagnosis and treatment. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: June 24, 2025 | 3:27 PM IST
Dengue Vs Malaria: Dangerous In Monsoon - Gallery Image
1/7

Causes of Disease

Dengue is caused by the AEDES AEGYPTI mosquito and Malaria is transmitted by the Anopheles mosquito. Both breed in stagnant water, which is more common in monsoons.

Dengue Vs Malaria: Dangerous In Monsoon - Gallery Image
2/7

Symptoms Comparison

Similar yet different symptoms
Dengue: Sudden high fever, severe headache, joint pain, skin rash, and bleeding
Malaria: Recurrent fever with chills, sweating, body aches, and nausea.

Dengue Vs Malaria: Dangerous In Monsoon - Gallery Image
3/7

Severity and Complications

Dengue can lead to DENGUE HEMORRHAGIC fever or shock syndrome, which can be fatal and Malaria, especially PLASMODIUM FALCIPARUM type, can cause organ failure if not treated in time.

Dengue Vs Malaria: Dangerous In Monsoon - Gallery Image
4/7

Seasonal Risk During Monsoon

Monsoon Worsens Both, But.....
Dengue outbreaks spike in urban areas and Malaria spreads more in rural and semi-urban regions.

Dengue Vs Malaria: Dangerous In Monsoon - Gallery Image
5/7

Treatment and Prevention

Dengue has no specific antiviral; treatment is supportive and on the other hand Malaria has several effective medications, prevention is to use nets, repellents, and eliminate stagnant water.

Dengue Vs Malaria: Dangerous In Monsoon - Gallery Image
6/7

Which Is More Dangerous

Dengue often has more severe outcomes but both of them are serious. Dengue is often considered more dangerous during the monsoon due to lack of treatment options, rapid spread, and potential for fatal complications.

Dengue Vs Malaria: Dangerous In Monsoon - Gallery Image
7/7

Stay Safe This Monsoon

Wear full-sleeved clothes
Use mosquito repellents
Keep surroundings clean
Drain stagnant water regularly

Disclaimer: The information provided on dengue and malaria is for general knowledge purpose only and should not be considered medical advice.

Dengue Vs Malaria: Dangerous In Monsoon - Gallery Image

