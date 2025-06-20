Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
  • Home>
  • Gallery»
  • Dying Plant? Bring It Back to Life with These Simple Hacks!

Dying Plant? Bring It Back to Life with These Simple Hacks!

Is your favorite plant looking dry, wilted, or lifeless? Don’t worry—it’s not too late to save it! With a few simple adjustments like better lighting, proper watering, fresh soil, and some gentle care, you can revive your dying plant and bring it back to lush, healthy life in no time.

By: Shubham Jamdegni Last Updated: June 20, 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Dying Plant? Bring It Back to Life with These Simple Hacks! - Gallery Image
1/5

Start by gently removing the plant

Start by gently removing the plant from its pot and inspecting the roots—if you find black, mushy, or foul-smelling roots, trim them off and repot the plant in fresh, well-draining soil.

Dying Plant? Bring It Back to Life with These Simple Hacks! - Gallery Image
2/5

Some plants need bright, indirect light

Reassess the lighting conditions; some plants need bright, indirect light while others prefer low light—moving your plant to a more suitable spot can significantly improve its health.

Dying Plant? Bring It Back to Life with These Simple Hacks! - Gallery Image
3/5

Overwatering and underwatering are common

Adjust your watering routine—overwatering and underwatering are common causes of plant stress, so only water when the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch.

Dying Plant? Bring It Back to Life with These Simple Hacks! - Gallery Image
4/5

Clean the leaves regularly

Clean the leaves regularly using a damp cloth to remove dust, which helps the plant photosynthesize better and breathe more efficiently.

Dying Plant? Bring It Back to Life with These Simple Hacks! - Gallery Image
5/5

Use a mild, balanced liquid fertilizer

Use a mild, balanced liquid fertilizer once a month to replenish lost nutrients and stimulate new leaf and root growth as your plant recovers.

Dying Plant? Bring It Back to Life with These Simple Hacks! - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?