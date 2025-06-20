Five Bollywood Actors Who Ruined Their Own Careers Through Controversial Choices and Unfortunate Decisions.

- Home>
Numerous Bollywood actors have had the opportunity to achieve great success in their careers, yet they ultimately undermined their own potential by making questionable decisions and engaging in actions that led to their downfalls.
Mallika Sherawat
After starting her career modestly in Bollywood, Mallika tried to break into Hollywood but faced setbacks. Her numerous bold roles made it difficult for audiences to accept her in more conventional characters.
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel made a memorable debut in 'Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai,' but her career faced challenges due to controversies with fellow actresses and less favorable film choices, leading to a decline over time.
Uday Chopra
Uday Chopra garnered praise for his role as Ali in the Dhoom series but sought to explore more serious characters. Unfortunately, his solo films did not perform well, leading him to shift his focus to a full-time producing career.
Armaan Kohli
Despite being the son of the famous film director Rajkumar Kohli, Armaan encountered challenges in his career due to poor film choices. He declined roles in 'Deewana' and 'Baazigar,' which were eventually portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, who went on to become the 'Badshah of Bollywood.'
Govinda
Govinda, a leading superstar of the 1990s, saw a downturn in his career, allegedly due to his reluctance to embrace changing trends and his firm adherence to superstitious beliefs.