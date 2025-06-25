Live Tv
Scented Candles For Every Mood

Planning a romantic night with your partner or creating a delicious meal, scented candles are the perfect mood setters. These are not just pretty but choosing the right fragrance can completely transform the vibe. Let’s explore some options for each vibe:

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 25, 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
Chilling with Friends

During fun time, citrus, cotton candy or pina colada are the best options. They offer a refreshing, playful and beachy vibe, helping one relax and enjoy time.

Cooking/Dinner Time

While eating dinner, one wants to relax and enjoy their delicious meal. Cinnamon, vanilla or herb scents like rosemary offer a warm and cozy vibe and are suited for this place.

Sleeping Time

For a calm and relaxing night, one should choose lavender, chamomile or sandalwood. These are gentle and soothing and help slow the mind. These are great for meditation or deep rest.

Intimate Time (Romantic)

Rose, Jasmine or Amber Musk provide a soft and exotic vibe, best suited for passion and building connection.

Bath Time or Self Care

In bath time, one wants to feel clean and safe in their environment. Eucalyptus or mint provide a refreshing, spa-like scent and clears senses.

Rainy days or Sad Mood

When one wants to feel earthy or comforting vibe, sage or cedarwood is the best. It helps in bringing peace and grounding.


