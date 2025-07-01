From Kimchi to Bibimbap: 13 Vegan Korean Recipes Full of Umami

Whether or not you follow a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle, these dishes are an easy way to add more plant‑based meals to your routine—just in time for a healthier New Year. If you’ve always associated Korean cuisine with sizzling barbecue and crispy fried chicken, it’s time for a rethink. Historically, Korean cooking has centered on grains, legumes, and vegetables. In earlier times, meat was a luxury, and people ate far less of it than we do today. Korean temple cuisine takes this plant‑forward approach even further. Prepared entirely with seasonal produce grown on temple grounds or foraged from nearby fields and mountains, it excludes all meat and seafood. Rooted in centuries of Buddhist tradition, temple cooking has woven its way into the broader fabric of classic Korean fare.