From Kimchi to Bibimbap: 13 Vegan Korean Recipes Full of Umami
Whether or not you follow a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle, these dishes are an easy way to add more plant‑based meals to your routine—just in time for a healthier New Year. If you’ve always associated Korean cuisine with sizzling barbecue and crispy fried chicken, it’s time for a rethink. Historically, Korean cooking has centered on grains, legumes, and vegetables. In earlier times, meat was a luxury, and people ate far less of it than we do today. Korean temple cuisine takes this plant‑forward approach even further. Prepared entirely with seasonal produce grown on temple grounds or foraged from nearby fields and mountains, it excludes all meat and seafood. Rooted in centuries of Buddhist tradition, temple cooking has woven its way into the broader fabric of classic Korean fare.
Vegan Kimchi Prep from My New Cookbook
Overhead shot of fresh, quartered napa cabbage being generously coated with a rich, spicy vegan kimchi mixture. Wooden mixing bowl, bright gochugaru paste, and seaweed stock jars surround the workspace, highlighting the plant‑based ingredients that replace fish sauce and shrimp.
Nabak Kimchi: Refreshing Korean Water Kimchi with Square‑Cut Vegetables
Overhead view of a clear glass bowl brimming with lightly tinted nabak kimchi. Square slices of radish and napa cabbage float in a cool, rosy broth seasoned with gochugaru flakes, garlic, and ginger. A wooden ladle and fresh spring vegetables surround the bowl, evoking the dish’s seasonal appeal.
Beoseot Gangjeong at Balwoo Gongyang: Crispy Glazed Temple-Style Mushrooms
Close-up shot of beoseot gangjeong—crispy deep-fried mushrooms glazed in a slightly sweet, sour, and spicy sauce—served at Balwoo Gongyang, a Michelin-starred Korean temple cuisine restaurant in downtown Seoul. The dish is plated on a ceramic tray with subtle garnishes, capturing the mindful simplicity of Buddhist culinary traditions.
Hobak Buchim: Korean Zucchini Pancakes for Summer
A close-up of crispy Korean zucchini pancakes, or hobak buchim, served hot on a ceramic plate. Each pancake is golden brown with flecks of green zucchini visible, and a small dish of traditional soy-based dipping sauce sits beside them. A perfect summer snack or light meal.
Gamjajeon: Crispy Korean Potato Pancakes
A stack of golden, crispy gamjajeon (Korean potato pancakes) served hot on a ceramic plate. The pancakes are perfectly browned and slightly crisp at the edges, accompanied by a small dish of traditional Korean dipping sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, and sesame seeds. A rustic table setting and fresh scallions add to the inviting presentation.
Dubu Jorim: Korean Braised Tofu Side Dish
A shallow bowl filled with golden slices of tofu soaked in a rich soy-garlic braising sauce. The tofu is garnished with chopped green onions, toasted sesame seeds, and flecks of Korean red chili flakes. Perfectly glossy and packed with flavor, this classic Korean side dish is served warm or cold.
Oi Muchim: Korean Spicy Cucumber Salad
Freshly sliced cucumbers tossed in a vibrant red dressing made from Korean chili flakes, sesame oil, garlic, and vinegar. The salad is garnished with sesame seeds and scallions, served in a rustic ceramic bowl. A light and spicy Korean banchan perfect for any meal.
Gamja Jorim: Korean Braised Potatoes
Glazed baby potatoes simmered in a soy-based sauce, served in a ceramic bowl. The potatoes are tender, golden, and garnished with sesame seeds and green onions. A popular Korean side dish known as gamja jorim.
Vegan Kimbap with Tofu and Braised Burdock Root
Vegan kimbap rolls filled with crispy pan-fried tofu, soy-braised burdock root, pickled radish, carrots, spinach, and cucumber. The rolls are sliced into rounds and arranged on a white plate with dipping sauce on the side. A colorful and nutritious plant-based Korean dish.
Soybean Sprout-Infused Korean Noodles
A bowl of glossy, springy noodles cooked in soybean sprout-infused broth, garnished with cooked sprouts, green onions, and sesame seeds. The noodles are richly flavored from the absorbed broth and glisten with a touch of sesame oil.
Korean Jeongol Hot Pot: Cook-at-Table Stew
A shallow Korean hot pot (jeongol) filled with neatly arranged ingredients including mushrooms, tofu, napa cabbage, and green onions, surrounded by a rich broth and simmering on a tabletop burner. A beautiful, interactive Korean stew ideal for sharing.