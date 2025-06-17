From Screen to Shame: Actresses Who Opened Up About Bold Scene Regrets
Gaining attention, bold scenes are not every actress feels proud of. Some of the leading actresses in Bollywood have confessed their regret towards certain scenes making them uncomfortable or no longer in alignment with who they are today.
Mallika Sehrawat
‘Murder’ actress Mallika Sehrawat portrayed quite a bold scene in the movie facing judgements. She said “I was judged harshly and not taken seriously as an actor.”
Radhika Apte
Known for being ‘fearless’, Radhika Apte was disturbed when a nude scene from her movie ‘Parched’ was leaked. She mentioned of feeling violated due to this online expose.
Deepa Sahi
Featuring an intimate scene with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Maya Memsaab’, Deepa Sahi became the talk of the town. Later she shared how one scene overshadowed film’s message and narrative.
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta was seen in ‘Jannat 2’ and ‘Raaz 3’ making her seem cringe due to the bold roles. She stated- “I was new and didn’t realize how uncomfortable I’d feel later, especially when family watched it”.
Paoli Dam
Bengali cinema actor ‘Paoli Dam’ entered Bollywood with erotic thriller ‘Hate Story’. Defending her choices during promotions, she later acknowledged the same stating “It became more about what I wore or didn’t wear than my performance”.
Katrina Kaif
Debuting in ‘Boom’, ‘Katrina’ role was filled with awkward scenes. She admitted her mistake to commit to the movie as she did not understand the industry initially.
Anushka Sharma
‘NH10’ actress Anushka Sharma found her role gritty and emotionally intense which she found quite disturbing. According to her, the intensity of realism and trauma in some scenes made her feel uneasy post shoot as well.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana known for her vocal and controversial talks was starred in ‘Gangster’ and ‘Raaz 2’. As per her statement “I did what I was told to, but I wouldn’t do it again now”; she clearly stated of how lack awareness made her do such roles under pressure.
Disclaimer: This gallery is based on public interviews, media articles, and actor statements. It is created purely for informative and entertainment purposes, with no intent to misrepresent or offend any individual.