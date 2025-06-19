- Home>
From Sridevi to Alia Bhatt, these stunning actresses tied the knot in haste after becoming pregnant.
In the Bollywood industry, there are several actresses who became pregnant before getting married. Following this, these actresses hurriedly tied the knot. This list includes renowned names such as Sridevi and Alia Bhatt, showcasing the unique circumstances surrounding their personal lives. Their stories reflect a blend of love, societal expectations, and the pressures of public life, making them noteworthy examples in the realm of celebrity culture.
Actresses Who Became Pregnant Before Marriage
Alia Bhatt, Sridevi, Neena Gupta—what do these actresses have in common? They have all been reported to have become pregnant before their marriages. Along with several others, they have embraced their situations without any regrets. Premarital pregnancy is no longer considered taboo; while it originated in Western culture, it has now permeated Indian society as well. Let’s explore the actresses who experienced pregnancy prior to tying the knot.
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar Welcome Aarav
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar welcomed their son Aarav on September 15, 2002. At that time, there were significant rumors suggesting that the actress was pregnant prior to their marriage.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Welcome Baby Girl Raha
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and shortly after, they welcomed their baby girl, Raha. There was considerable speculation surrounding the actress's pregnancy prior to their marriage.
In an interview, Alia revealed that she found out she was expecting while filming her first action movie.
Natasa and Hardik Pandya: A Surprising Journey
Natasa was expecting Hardik Pandya’s child even before their official marriage in 2020. The couple surprised everyone when they revealed their divorce.
Numerous speculations arose regarding their split, but the true reasons behind their decision to part ways remain unknown.
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor: Family Life with Daughters
There were significant rumors suggesting that Sridevi was pregnant prior to her marriage to Boney Kapoor, but the filmmaker firmly denied these claims during an interview. Boney and Sridevi later welcomed their daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi: Celebrating Personal Choices
Dia tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021 and announced her pregnancy in April. Following her marriage, there were rumors suggesting she might have been pregnant before the wedding.