Fun-Filled Summer Destinations for Kids Around Delhi-NCR
Looking for the perfect summer getaway with your kids in Delhi-NCR? Here are 7 fun-filled and educational places that are ideal for family outings and will keep your children engaged, active, and happy during the summer break.
Start with Lodhi Garden, a lush green space where kids can run freely, enjoy nature, and explore historical monuments. Deer Park is another peaceful spot with open areas, deer sightings, and plenty of shade for a relaxed day out. For a sensory treat, Garden of Five Senses offers colorful blooms, interactive sculptures, and pathways perfect for exploration.
For educational fun, head to the National Science Museum, where children can engage with interactive science exhibits. A trip to the Nehru Planetarium will spark their curiosity about the stars and space with exciting sky shows. National Bal Bhawan is a fantastic choice for creative minds, offering art, science, and cultural activities designed especially for kids.
Wrap up the summer adventure with a touch of culture and entertainment at Kingdom of Dreams, a vibrant destination filled with live shows, food, and interactive experiences.
These destinations offer the perfect mix of learning, nature, and entertainment—making summer unforgettable for both kids and parents.
Entertainment Comes Alive at Kingdom of Dreams
A dazzling cultural and entertainment destination in Gurugram with grand architecture, live theatrical performances, interactive exhibits, and vibrant food courts. Kingdom of Dreams brings India’s arts, music, and traditions alive through colorful shows that captivate children and adults alike in a magical setting.
History and Nature at Lodhi Garden
A vast, serene public garden in the heart of Delhi featuring ancient tombs, wide lawns, shaded walkways, and flowering trees. Children can explore the historic monuments, play in open green spaces, and enjoy a peaceful outing surrounded by nature and culture.
Nature and Wildlife at Deer Park
A peaceful green park in Hauz Khas filled with shaded trails, open play areas, and enclosed zones where deer roam freely. It’s a great place for children to observe animals, enjoy a picnic, or take a stroll near the adjoining Hauz Khas lake and historical ruins.
Discover the Wonders of Science at National Science Museum
An engaging museum with floors of hands-on science exhibits, interactive displays, and educational installations covering physics, biology, space, and technology. Kids can participate in real-time experiments, play with scientific models, and learn through fun visuals and games.
A Sensory Retreat at Garden of Five Senses
A vibrant, lush garden filled with colorful flowers, sculptures, water features, and artistic installations, offering a peaceful retreat where kids and families can explore nature with all five senses. Pathways wind through landscaped zones, making it perfect for leisurely walks, playful exploration, and relaxation amid greenery.
Stargazing Fun at Nehru Planetarium
A child-friendly planetarium offering fascinating sky shows, astronomy exhibits, and interactive space science experiences. The domed theater provides an immersive journey through the stars, galaxies, and planets, igniting a sense of wonder and curiosity about the universe in kids of all ages.
Creativity Unleashed at National Bal Bhawan
A dedicated space for children filled with activity zones including arts and crafts, science experiments, music, storytelling, and cultural exhibitions. Kids get hands-on experiences and opportunities to express themselves creatively in a safe and structured environment designed just for them