  "Ghee Coffee: The ultimate energy-boosting drink and how to make it"

“Ghee Coffee: The ultimate energy-boosting drink and how to make it”

Ghee coffee is a nourishing blend of freshly brewed coffee and clarified butter (ghee) that offers sustained energy and mental clarity. The healthy fats in ghee slow caffeine absorption, providing longer-lasting alertness without crashes. Rich in vitamins and anti-inflammatory properties, ghee supports brain health digestion. Preparing it is simple-just blend the hot coffee with ghee for a creamy, frothy drink. Enjoying coffee in moderation can boost energy naturally while adding valuable nutrients to your diet.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: June 30, 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
1/7

Introduction to ghee coffee

Ghee coffee is a unique blend of traditional coffee and clarified butter, known as ghee, which originate from Indian cuisine. This energizing drink combines the rich flavour of coffee with the creamy texture and health benefits of ghee. It's gaining popularity among health enthusiasts looking for a natural way to boost energy and improve mental clarity throughout the day.

2/7

What is ghee

A type of clarified butter made by simmering butter to remove water and milk solids. It has a high point and a rich, nutty flavor. Known for its digestive and anti inflammatory properties, ghee is rich in healthy fats and fat soluble vitamins such as A, D, E and K, making it a nutritious addition to your diet.

3/7

Health benefits of ghee coffee

Ghee coffee provides sustained energy without the crash associated with sugary or high-carb beverages. The healthy fats in ghee slow down caffeine absorption, leading to prolonged alertness. Additionally ghee supports brain health, improves digestion and helps reduce inflammation making this coffee both energizing and nourishing.

4/7

How ghee coffee boosts energy

The combination of caffeine from coffee and medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) from ghee provides a steady source of fuel for your body and brain. This blend enhances metabolism and cognitive function giving you long lasting energy, improved focus, and mental clarity, ideal for busy morning or a mid-afternoon boost.

5/7

Ingredients needed

To prepare ghee coffee you will need: freshly crewed hot coffee, 1 to 2 teaspoons of organic ghee and optional additions like cinnamon or a natural sweetener (hobey or stevia). Using high-quality, organic ingredients ensures the best flavor and health benefits in your cup.

6/7

How to prepare ghee coffee

Start by brewing your favorite coffee as usual. Pore it into a blender or use a hand blender, then add 1-2 teaspoons of ghee. Blend the mixture for about 20-30 seconds until it becomes frothy and creamy. Pour into a cup and enjoy immediately. Optionally, sprinkle a pinch of cinnamon for added flavor and antioxidants.

7/7

Tips and precautions

While ghee coffee is beneficial it is calorie- dense, so consume it in moderation. If you are lactose intolerant, ghee is generally safe as it contains almost no milk solids, but starts with a small amount to test tolerance. Also, ensure you maintain a balanced diet and stay hydrated throughout the day to complement the energizing effects of ghee coffee.

