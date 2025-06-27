Hollywood Breakups of 2025: Fans Really Upset and shocked
Many Hollywood couples have ended their relationship of decades in 2025, leaving fans across the world, including in India, stunned and emotional. This year has been a roller coaster ride for celebrity couples in Hollywood. Some of these famous couples are mentioned below.
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino called of their engagement by March-April 2025 stating the desire to focus on their careers individually. Sydney's growing fame and hectic film schedule reportedly contributed to the split.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
After 16 years together Jessica Alba and Cash Warren separated in mid-January. They released a heartfelt joint statement about doing this respectfully and focusing on co-parenting.
Lily Allen and David Harbour
After 4 years of marriage Lily Allen and David Harbour confirmed their split in early February 2025, citing their personal differences.
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell broke up mid-January. Matt shared a heartfelt Instagram prayer and it clearly stated that the split was to find peace individually. They must be really mature for making this big decision.
Naomi and Cordae
Naomi and Cordae confirmed their breakup on January 6, 2025 after 5 years. They have a daughter together. Their breakup really upset many people worldwide.
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson announced their split in January 2025 after about 11 years of the marriage. They have three children and they have been living separately for some time now.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split after their nearly 10 year relationship and engagement since 2019. The breakup was devastating. Perry was seen teary eyes on stage in Mexico city. This fueled the breakup speculation.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.