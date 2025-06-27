Live Tv
  • Hollywood Breakups of 2025: Fans Really Upset and shocked

Hollywood Breakups of 2025: Fans Really Upset and shocked

Many Hollywood couples have ended their relationship of decades in 2025, leaving fans across the world, including in India, stunned and emotional. This year has been a roller coaster ride for celebrity couples in Hollywood. Some of these famous couples are mentioned below.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 27, 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Hollywood Breakups of 2025: Fans Really Upset and shocked - Gallery Image
1/7

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino called of their engagement by March-April 2025 stating the desire to focus on their careers individually. Sydney's growing fame and hectic film schedule reportedly contributed to the split.

Hollywood Breakups of 2025: Fans Really Upset and shocked - Gallery Image
2/7

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

After 16 years together Jessica Alba and Cash Warren separated in mid-January. They released a heartfelt joint statement about doing this respectfully and focusing on co-parenting.

Hollywood Breakups of 2025: Fans Really Upset and shocked - Gallery Image
3/7

Lily Allen and David Harbour

After 4 years of marriage Lily Allen and David Harbour confirmed their split in early February 2025, citing their personal differences.

Hollywood Breakups of 2025: Fans Really Upset and shocked - Gallery Image
4/7

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell broke up mid-January. Matt shared a heartfelt Instagram prayer and it clearly stated that the split was to find peace individually. They must be really mature for making this big decision.

Hollywood Breakups of 2025: Fans Really Upset and shocked - Gallery Image
5/7

Naomi and Cordae

Naomi and Cordae confirmed their breakup on January 6, 2025 after 5 years. They have a daughter together. Their breakup really upset many people worldwide.

Hollywood Breakups of 2025: Fans Really Upset and shocked - Gallery Image
6/7

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson announced their split in January 2025 after about 11 years of the marriage. They have three children and they have been living separately for some time now.

Hollywood Breakups of 2025: Fans Really Upset and shocked - Gallery Image
7/7

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split after their nearly 10 year relationship and engagement since 2019. The breakup was devastating. Perry was seen teary eyes on stage in Mexico city. This fueled the breakup speculation.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Hollywood Breakups of 2025: Fans Really Upset and shocked - Gallery Image

